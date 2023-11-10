Early Riser: Eighth grader Xzavier Chafin is soaring high as a starting lineman for the BB&N varsity football team

The word is out.

The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School football team has one of the best eighth grade players in the region.

Xzavier Chafin, who is 6-feet-2 and growing, has been excelling in his role as a defensive lineman for the varsity football team.

Head coach Mike Willey said that Chafin, son of former Chelsea youth sports standout George Chafin and Lynna Valera-Chafin, earned a starting spot following his excellent performance in preseason scrimmages.

“Xzavier had a great preseason and is starting on the line with five seniors,” said Willey, whose team is contending for the ISL title. “He’s improving with each game. He’s a great kid who works hard in practice.”

College football programs have been taking notice. In fact, the Division 1 UMass football program has made an offer of a college scholarship to Chafin.

But the rising star isn’t focused on college football right now. He’s enjoying his time as a student at BB&N and loves playing football for Coach Willey.

“I had to work hard to earn my job,” said Xzavier. “It was exciting to be a starter right away. I think I’m playing well, and our team has been playing well. I can’t say enough about the seniors and how they’ve welcomed me in 100 percent. The whole‘D’ line consists of seniors, except for me, and they’ve done a great job mentoring me. And our coaching staff is awesome. Coach Willey is hard on us, but I’m learned so much from him.”

A Revere Pop Warner standout

George Chafin said it was his wife, Lynna, who first signed up their son to play Pop Warner football in Revere when he was five years old.

“He started out on the line and the following year, he was one of the best running backs in the league,” recalled George. “He also played quarterback. He was a skill-position player and helped lead our teams to the playoffs.”

Xzavier continued his football career as a defensive end, linebacker, and running back for the Lynn Chargers youth football team who won the league championship.

He participated in a Mass Elite football camp in June, 2021, and his exceptional play drew the notice of prep school coaches.

“He made noise from Day 1,” said Lynna Valera-Chafin.

The Chafins considered other prep schools before enrolling their son at BB&N, an outstanding college preparatory school located in Cambridge. “We wanted him to begin as a seventh grader, and it’s worked out perfectly at the school,” said George.

It sure has.

One thing is certain, Xzavier Chafin has a very bright future in the sport of football.