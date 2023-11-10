City seeking funds for Congress Ave. park project

By Adam Swift

The city is looking to create a new park at 212 Congress Avenue.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, City Manager Ned Keefe informed the council that Chelsea was recently approved for a state PARC grant that would pay for up to $500,000 of the estimated $1.2 million cost of the project.

The grant is reimbursable, so Keefe is asking the council to appropriate $850,000 for the project, of which the $500,000 will be reimbursed. The council previously appropriated $350,000 through the Capital Improvement Program for the project.

Because the request is a financial matter, the council moved it to a second reading at its next meeting, when it will then be able to vote on the appropriation.

“For this grant, the proposed scope of work of 212 Congress Ave. comprises the installation of site utilities, rubber surfacing, shade structures, walking pathways, lighting, playground equipment, water features and a splash pad, and native trees, shrubs, and plant species,” said Keefe. “Once completed, this modern facility, designed contemporaneously with a broader urban heat mitigation project and informed by resident input, will serve our city’s youth, mitigate heat and poor air quality, and increase the quality of life for residents in the Shurtleff-Bellingham Neighborhood, a goal highlighted in the City’s 2017-2024 Open Space and Recreation Plan.”

Keefe stated the city will complete the design of the improvements by June 1, 2024. The design process will include coordination with park uses, neighborhood residents, and other stakeholders.

“Already, an initial public meeting has been convened, as a part of the PARC grant application process, and the city has performed direct outreach to the neighborhood,” said Keefe. “We anticipate holding two additional public meetings to gather resident input on design features and park amenities during the Winter and Spring of 2024. Reconstruction of the playground will occur during FY2025, with a targeted completion date of June 1, 2025.”

Prior to the commencement of construction, the city will hold a public informational meeting to inform residents about construction.