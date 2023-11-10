CHS Sports Roundup

CHS football team at Boston Tech tonight

The Chelsea High football team will be shooting for its fourth victory of the season when the Red Devils travel to White Stadium this evening (Thursday) to meet Boston Tech. The opening kick-off is set for 6:30.

The Red Devils, who currently stand at 3-6 on the season, are coming off a 22-7 loss to an O’Bryant High team that is 7-1 on the season.

Tech stands at 2-5 for the year, but defeated Latin Academy, 36-12, last week.

The Red Devils then will have a week off to prepare for their traditional Thanksgiving Eve match with Cathedral High on November 22. That contest will be played at Cathedral’s home gridiron at Northeastern University’s Carter Field complex on Columbus Ave. The kickoff is set for 6;00.

CHS volleyball team falls in state tourney

The Chelsea High girls volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision at Norwood last Wednesday in an opening-round contest of the MIAA Division 2 state tourney. Coach Gloria Rodriguez’s Lady Red Devils entered the tourney as the 37th seed in D-2 with a record of 16-2, while Norwood was seeded 28th with a record of 8-12.

Despite the loss, the Lady Red Devils’ 2023 campaign, in which they finished in second place in the Greater Boston League behind Lynn Classical (which handed Chelsea its only two defeats of the regular season) rates as one of the most successful seasons of any athletic team in Chelsea High history.