Officials Announce March Programs at Belle Isle Marsh

Officials for the North Region Coastal District of the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation Department of Conservation and Recreation announce the following programs in March.

All Programs are free and open to the public. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Please follow all current COVID guidelines: Mass.gov/COVID.

Dress for the weather including possible ice or mud on the ground. Boots are recommended. For more information call (781) 656-1485 or email [email protected]

The DCR’s Belle Isle Marsh Reservation parking lot, is located at 1399 Bennington Street, East Boston

An Oasis for BirdsÊ

Saturdays, March 19 7:30–8:30am

We will search on foot up to one mile, on flat, easy terrain for Snowy Owls and other raptors, native sparrows, finches and waterfowl at this Birding Hotspot & MA State Park.

Expect to move to different locations by car or bicycle. Prepare for mosquitoes and ticks. Ages: Adults and kids 8+ with adult chaperone. Binoculars recommended.

Co-sponsored by the Brookline Bird Club and the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

Note that this program meets every month of the year on the first and third Saturday of the month except when occurring on State or National Holidays.

The Sky Dance of the TimberdoodleÊ

Tuesday, March 22 6:30-7:30 pm

Come witness a special live performance of one of the most remarkable courtship rituals in the natural world of the male American Woodcock, aka “Timberdoodle.”

This odd-looking shorebird struts, sings and sky dances for his prospective mate in a performance that you won’t want to miss! If you have a flashlight, you may bring it for our short walk back after viewing. Ages: Adults and kids 8+ with adult chaperone. Binoculars recommended.

