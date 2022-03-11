Chelsea Residents Encouraged to Use Rain Barrels

“We encourage homeowners to use rain barrels because they help the city manage its resources by lowering municipal water demands and improving residential stormwater management. Rain barrels help residents water their gardens without increasing in their water bill. Both the community and the homeowner win on this one.”

Shavaun Callahan D3, Primary Water Operator, Compliance Manager

On average, the Boston area receives approximately 43.6 inches of rain per year on average, with average monthly rainfall between 3 and 4 inches for all regions of the state. These precipitation patterns are changing, and the changes are likely to become more pronounced in the years ahead.

We can expect to see more intense spring downpours, drier summers, and more intermittent droughts, increased inland and coastal flooding, diminishing snowfall and higher precipitation in winter and spring months.

Using a rain barrel is one of the many ways you can help conserve water and protect our environment.

How a Rain Barrel Can Help the Environment

• Reduces runoff and non-point source pollution. Rain barrels capture rainwater from the roof that would otherwise become runoff. Stormwater runoff picks up pollutants such as soil, lawn fertilizers, pesticides, trash, animal waste, road salts, chemicals, etc. and transports them to waterways. These pollutants impair waterways and can harm aquatic life and human health.

• Stormwater is precipitation, including both rain and snow that flows across the land.

A Rain Barrel Also:

• Reduces erosion and flooding: Increased amounts of stormwater runoff increases erosion and flooding. Capturing some of the water will reduce velocity and peak flows.

• Saves drinking water resources and money. According to the US EPA, 30% of daily water use is used outdoors. Using the rain barrel’s stored water around the landscape saves water resources and reduces the amount of water purchased from municipal sources.

To find out more about the barrels and to participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit: www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Chelsea.

Barrels will be available for pick up on Saturday, May 14th 9:00-11:00am at the City Yard DPW 380 Beacham ST. Deadline for purchase is May 5th, Midnight. .

About the Great American Rain Barrel

The Great American Rain Barrel is a local food importing company that has been repurposing shipping drums into Rain Barrels since 1988. The Great American Rain Barrel Co. has been an approved vendor by the MASS DEP since 2010.