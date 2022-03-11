Local Announcements

Harrison Family Will Hold Celebration of Life for Loris Harrison and Lisa Harrison March 19

The Harrison Family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Loris Harrison and Lisa Harrison on Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Following the ceremony, the family welcome family and friends to a gathering at the Polish Political Club on Broadway, Chelsea.

O’Regan Announces Return of Chelsea Youth Baseball and Softball League

Chelsea Youth Baseball/Softball President Shawn O’Regan has announced that baseball and softball are returning for the 2022 season.

Registration is free.

The organization offers the following programs: T-Ball (ages 4-6 years old)

Minor League (7-9 years-old)

Major League (10-14 years-old)

Girls Softball (10-14 years old)

Registration sessions are every Friday, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Williams School.

Parents must bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate at the time of sign-ups.

Anyone interested in coaching may come to any of the registration sessions and fill out an application.

You can also find us on Facebook at Chelsea Baseball/Softball or call Shawn O’Regan at 857-258-5551.