CBC President Joan Cromwell Thanks Chelsea for Its Support of Black History Month Celebration

Special to the Record

Chelsea Black Community (CBC) President Joan Cromwell thanked the city for its support in celebrating Black History Month in the following statement:

“Thank you, Gracias!

Celebrating Black History Month with our community gets bigger, better, and more integrated every year. CBC is humbled by the ‘all-in’ participation from individuals in our city as well as folks from as far as Virginia.

It is important to set an example from the top, starting from our City Council, to our City Manager, Tom Ambrosino, to our local organizations, to our residents. Representation at the state level was also noted at several of our virtual events. I believe the outstanding support reflects what our organization works hard to maintain: full, unconditional inclusion and support for all residents in our BIPOC city.

BHM Chelsea Trailblazer recognition is one of the most prestigious and celebrated in our community. Throughout the month of February, the red carpet is rolled out for these unsung heroes that make our community a better place for residents to thrive, focusing on the wellness of individuals, groups, and neighborhoods. They deserve a lot more than a month long of recognition.

On that note, we are preparing for an in-person, live event. Yes, save the date, mark your calendar for our Juneteenth Outdoor Celebration. As with all our events, the focus will be on community, we will pick up where we left off in continuing to celebrate the Chelsea Trailblazer.

Chelsea Black Community is so grateful for the five-star support from the Chelsea Record, Cary Shuman, City Manager Tom Ambrosino, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Rep. Dan Ryan, Rep. Jessica Giannino, our sister and partner community organizations, the Rev. Dr. Raymond Hammond, the Rev. Dr. George Walters Sleyon, Mr. Ron Robinson, Candace Perez, Dr. Nnamdi Amaechina, Chelsea Public Library, and all the participants in the month-long virtual events.

A special thank you to our sponsors.

CBC is forever grateful.”