News in Brief

Ward 3 Caucus

Chelsea Ward 3 Committee will be hosting their Caucus this Saturday March 12 at 10 am. This will be a virtual convening.

Any questions and to obtain the zoom link to attend, please email Marisol Santiago, Ward 3 Chair: [email protected]

Caucus information and link is also available at the Massachusetts Democratic Party website and to learn more about the 2022 Massachusetts Convention. www.massdems.org

Rapid COVID-19 Tests at City Hall

The City of Chelsea will be distributing rapid COVID-19 tests at City Hall on a weekly basis throughout March. The distributions will occur from 1:00-6:30 pm on March 15, 22, and 29th. The rapid tests are for Chelsea residents only, and proof of residency will be required. Tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies run out on each distribution kit. Residents can receive a maximum of four kits per household.

The distributions will occur on the lower level of City Hall. Here’s a summary of the upcoming distribution dates:

• Tuesday, March 15 | 1:00-6:30pm

• Tuesday, March 22 | 1:00-6:30pm

• Tuesday, March 29 | 1:00-6:30pm

La ciudad de Chelsea distribuirá pruebas rápidas de COVID-19 semanalmente durante todo el mes de marzo en el City Hall. Las distribuciones se realizarán de 1:00 pm a 6:30 pm los días 15, 22 y 29 de marzo. Las pruebas rápidas son solo para residentes de Chelsea y se requerirá prueba de residencia. En cada kit de distribución, las pruebas estarán disponibles por orden de llegada hasta que se agoten los suministros. Los residentes pueden recibir un máximo de cuatro kits por hogar.

Las distribuciones se realizan en el nivel inferior del City Hall. Aquí hay un resumen de las próximas fechas de distribución:

• Martes 15 de marzo | 1:00-6:30pm

• Martes 22 de marzo | 1:00-6:30pm

• Martes 29 de marzo | 1:00-6:30pm

Goldberg to Appoint Nakisha Skinner to The Gaming Commission

Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg announced that she will be appointing Nakisha Skinner to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) as of March 21. The Massachusetts State Treasurer has sole appointment for the one commission member with a background in corporate finance and securities, for a five year term.

“I am pleased to appoint Nakisha Skinner to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “Her experience and expertise will positively benefit the Commission and ensure the continued integrity of the gaming industry in Massachusetts.”

A graduate of Suffolk University Law School, Skinner most recently served as the Licensing Division Chief for the MGC, where she managed the planning and operations for the licensing and registration of casinos and gaming vendors and their employees, as well as alcohol beverage licensing, serving as primary point of contact for vendors and casinos’ human resources, compliance, and procurement departments.

“I appreciate the trust Treasurer Goldberg has shown in me with this appointment and am thrilled to get to work as a commissioner,” said Nakisha Skinner. “As Licensing Division Chief, I’m familiar with many of the pending issues and the players, both internal and external. I plan to get right down to the business of engaging, supporting, and protecting the gaming industry in this new capacity.”

Prior to the working for the MGC, Skinner served as the General Counsel for the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance. She also served as General Counsel to the Boston Public Health Commission.

“I am delighted to learn of the appointment of our respected colleague, Nakisha Skinner, as Commissioner of the MGC,” said MGC Chair Cathy Judd-Stein. “Having worked with Nakisha as our chief of licensing I know the dedication, experience, and passion that she brings to her work. An appointment of a new commissioner so familiar with the issues facing the MGC will allow a seamless transition. I look forward to continuing to serve with Nakisha in her new role and am thankful to the Treasurer for making this appointment.”

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission was created after “An Act Establishing Expanded Gaming in the Commonwealth” was signed into law on November 22, 2011. The Commission is a five-member independent body that is responsible for developing and managing the process to select, license, oversee, and regulate all expanded gaming facilities in the Commonwealth. The costs associated with operating the state’s gaming commission is paid for by the gaming industry and not by Massachusetts tax dollars.

Ward 4 Democratic Committee Elects Delegates to State Convention

Registered Democrats in the City of Chelsea,Ward 4, held a Caucus on March 5, 2022, at the Chelsea Public Library to elect Delegates to the 2022 Democratic State Convention. Elected Female Delegates: Atty. Olivia Ann Walsh, Chair, 91 Crest Ave.; Theresa Czerepica, 21 Prospect Ave. Elected Male Delegates: Thomas J. Miller, 91 Crest Ave.; Mathew R. Frank, 45 Jones Ave.; Timothy A. McBride 92 Sagamore Ave.

This year’s State Convention will be held June 3,4 2022 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Ma., where thousands of Democrats from across the State will come together to endorse Democratic candidates for statewide office, including Constitutional Officers and Gubernatorial candidates.

Youth (aged 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ Community are encouraged to apply to be Add On Delegates by visiting

massdems.org/convention. Those interested in getting involved with the Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee should contact the Ward 4 Chair, Atty. Olivia Ann Walsh or Ward 4 Secretary Tom Miller at 617-306-5501.

Old North Foundation to Hold Re-Enactment

“One if by land, two if by sea.” On Wednesday, April 13, the Old North Foundation in Boston’s North End will re-enact the famous signal that illuminated the path for the American Revolution. The commemoration celebrates the events of April 18, 1775 when two men hung two lanterns from the steeple of the Old North Church, the city’s oldest surviving church building and one of the most visited historical sites along the Freedom Trail. After passing critical information to the signal holders, Paul Revere began his midnight ride warning rural patriots that the British troops were marching to Lexington and Concord. The act of defiance that inspired a nation to collectively win our independence from Britain is a reminder of the power of active citizenship to create a more perfect union that reflects the promise of liberty and justice for all. This year’s event will be held in-person from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Old North Church & Historic Site, located at 193 Salem Street in Boston, and livestreamed for a virtual audience. The celebration will feature the Middlesex County Volunteers Fife and Drums, a reading of the poem “Paul Revere’s Ride” by Michael J. Bobbitt, Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council, and remarks by the 2022 Third Lantern Award recipient, Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP and 108th Mayor of New York City. A reception with live music and food will follow. Proceeds from the event will support the Old North Foundation’s virtual and on-site programs, which aim to inspire children and adults alike to consider the ways in which they can build a more just and equitable world. Individual tickets range from $25 to $200 and must be purchased in advance. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and wear masks when indoors. To register, visit: www.oldnorth.com/Lantern2022.

Northeast Metro Tech to Dismissed Early After Vandalism Discovered

Superintendent David DiBarri and Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory report that Wakefield Police are actively investigating after an act of vandalism was discovered Thursday morning at the Northeast Vocational High School.

On Thursday, as employees and students were arriving for the school day, school officials discovered a broken window and damage to a school conference room. The Wakefield Police Department and WPD School Resource Officer were immediately notified.

An initial investigation indicates that a vandal broke the window, damaged the room and threw or broke a glass bottle filled with an unknown substance made to resemble a Molotov cocktail, according to investigators.

Out of an abundance of caution, given the attempted arson and vandalism, Superintendent DiBarri has made the decision to dismiss students early on Thursday. Families were notified and the school’s transportation partner is working with Northeast Metro Tech to facilitate an orderly early dismissal, which occurred at approximately 11 a.m.

The school and police department are following the established policies and procedures that are in place to guide decision-making during these types of incidents.

The incident is being actively investigated by Wakefield Police. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

FEMA Awards Nearly $23.4 Million to MBTA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $23.4 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) for the additional costs of operating safely during the pandemic.

The MBTA will recive a total of $23,379,695 in federal funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program to reimburse some of the costs associated with keeping public transportation services operating safely between March and June 2020.

Those measures included:

• Purchasing and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to staff;

• Overtime costs for employees;

• Buying disinfecting supplies;

• Dissemination of essential public health and safety information as barriers, signs, safety yellow paint & barricade tape; and

• Providing testing equipment for staff and the public such as privacy screens, thermal cameras, and thermometers.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the MBTA with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Keeping public transportation operating during this time period was critical to allow emergency workers, medical personnel, and others to continue getting to work.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided nearly $867 million in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

Additional information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program is available at https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit. To learn more about the COVID-19 response in Massachusetts, please visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4496

Baker Signs Order to Review Contracts, Agreements With Russia

Governor Charlie Baker signed Executive Order 597, which directs all executive branch agencies to review and terminate any contracts with any Russian state-owned company. The executive order also directs agencies to review any partnership, affiliation, or exchange with any Russian state-owned company, Russian government controlled entity, or Russian governmental body.

“With this order, we hope to build on the sanctions the federal government has already placed on Russia for their unjustified attack on Ukraine,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts condemns the actions of Russia and stands firmly with the free and democratic nation of Ukraine.”

“The Commonwealth will continue to offer its support Ukraine and stand with them in the face of Russian aggression,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “My thoughts are with all the Ukrainian people during this horrific time.”

The Governor’s executive order encourages independent agencies and authorities, public education institutions, and other constitutional offices to adopt similar policies.

The order also directs the Office for Refugees and Immigrants to work with the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement and other stakeholder agencies to support Ukrainian immigrants and refugees fleeing the conflict.