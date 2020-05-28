Chelsea Councilor Damali Vidot Secures Spot on Ballot, Raises Close to $15k in Two Weeks

Two weeks ago, Chelsea City Councilor Damali Vidot announced her candidacy for the Massachusetts House of Representatives 2nd Suffolk District Seat, which represents Charlestown and Chelsea. Since making her virtual announcement, where more than 1,000 residents tuned in and contributed more than $2,000, Councilor Vidot has further solidified her support and momentum throughout the district.

After being involved with the City of Chelsea’s Pandemic Emergency Response Team and leading the efforts to coordinate support from the state and the National Guard, residents and community leaders in the district had a plan for Councilor Vidot. The plan included building a robust—completely remote and virtual—volunteer network in Charlestown and Chelsea which safely collected over 150 signatures for Councilor Vidot to qualify for the September 1 Democratic State Primary.

Councilor Vidot said, “I had residents from all walks of life, local community leaders, and elected officials approach me. It was surreal. My neighbors and colleagues were adamant about bringing our lived experiences to the State House. They want policy that puts people—especially those who are often left out—first.”

From this grassroots support, the Committee to Elect Damali Vidot rolled out a comprehensive, completely virtual organizing program. Its success is already evident, as supporters and volunteers actively flood social media platforms to galvanize support for Councilor Vidot. Through it, they have strengthened the campaign’s volunteer infrastructure and helped raise close to $15,000 in only two weeks.

Councilor Vidot acknowledged this early momentum, stating, “While it seemed crazy at first, qualifying for the September 1 Democratic Primary and raising $15,000—primarily from small-dollar donations—further solidifies what this people-powered movement is all about. We are committed to lifting each other, and collectively building a better, more equitable, and resilient future.”

Vidot continued, “I am beyond grateful and honored for the overwhelming support I have received from residents, volunteers, and supporters throughout the district. Regardless of which side of the Tobin Bridge we live on, together we’ve already overcome the first milestone in what will be an uphill battle. I am excited for what is to come, and energized to continue advocating until we create a just and equitable future for all residents of Charlestown and Chelsea.”

Councilor Vidot encourages all residents to register to vote at sec.state.ma.us/ovr, and to vote on Primary Day election day, Tuesday, September 1.