Firefighters Endorse Kennedy for Senate

This week the Professional FireFighters for Massachusetts (PFFM) endorsed Congressman Joe Kennedy III in his bid for U.S. Senate. Representing 12,000 firefighters across the state, PFFM is the 33rd labor organization in Massachusetts to endorse Kennedy.

PFFM released their endorsement today in a video with President Rich MacKinnon. The video highlights Kennedy’s support for firefighters and other first responders during COVID-19.

“Joe Kennedy’s constant presence and leadership on all issues for first responders is what drives our commitment to support him,” said PFFM President Rich MacKinnon. “Our members connect with Joe. After meeting him in person they often remark on how genuine and grounded he is. As Joe has stood with firefighters in firehouses all across Massachusetts, we are proud to stand with him for the U.S. Senate.”

Said Kennedy, “You are heroes who risk your lives everyday. When you leave home to head to the fire station, your hug to your children and your kiss to your significant other could be the last one. With two young children, the sacrifices you make to make sure the rest of us are safe are never lost on me. With the COVID-19 pandemic, those words and risks have never been more clear and present. Fighting for your right to collective bargain, SAFER Grants, and Assistance to Firefighter Grants have never been more important. I am honored to have your support in this race and will continue to be in your corner every step of the way.”

PFFM hosted a virtual endorsement ceremony with Kennedy on Wednesday, where President MacKinnon was joined by firefighters from Newton, Springfield, Falmouth, Worcester, Saugus, Melrose, Westfield, Fitchburg, and Attleboro who shared why they are enthusiastically throwing their support behind Kennedy for the U.S. Senate.

PFFM is the 33rd labor union to endorse Kennedy in this race. He has also been endorsed by the Massachusetts Laborers, Laborers Local 609, NAGE, the Machinists Statewide Council, Machinists Local 264, Teamsters Local 25, Sprinkler Fitters 550, Pipefitters Local 537, Plumbers Local 12, IBEW 96, 103, 104, 1505, 223, 455, 326, 2325, 2321, 1499, & 2222, UWA 369, Carmen Union 589, Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, IUOE Local 4, UFCW Local 791, Painters and Allied Trades DC 35, the Boston Musicians Association Local 9-535, Ironworkers Local 7, the Plymouth/Bristol County Regional Labor Council, the Norfolk County Regional Labor Council, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, and Eastern Millwrights Regional Council.