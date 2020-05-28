Trial Court Partners with City of Chelsea and Chelsea Collaborative to Hold Virtual Town Meeting

1) Opening Remarks – Massachusetts Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey
2) Panel presentations covering the following topics:
a. General City Resources –Tom Ambrosino, Chelsea City Manager
b. Chelsea Police Assistance – Officer Sammy Mojica
c. COVID-19 General Information – Doctor Dean Xerras, Chelsea Board of Health and MGH Chelsea Director of Health
d. Resources in Chelsea District Court – First Justice Matthew Machera, Chelsea District Court
e. Family Matters – Deputy Court Administrator Linda Medonis, Probate and Family Court
f. Court Service Center, Help Line, and Interpreter Services – Acting Director of Support Services Sybil Martin and Court Service Center Circuit Manager Jorge Colon
g. Probation Resources, Housing, Substance Use Treatment/Section 35 Petitions – Chief Probation Officer Carmen Gomez
h. Victim Witness Assistance and Domestic Violence, Police Assistance – Assistant District Attorney Myriam Feliz
i. Legal Aid Resources – Attorney Joey Michalakes, Greater Boston Legal Services
3) Question and Answer
4) Closing Remarks – Executive Director of the Chelsea Collaborative Gladys Vega