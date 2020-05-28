News

Trial Court Partners with City of Chelsea and Chelsea Collaborative to Hold Virtual Town Meeting

1)     Opening Remarks – Massachusetts Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey

2)     Panel presentations covering the following topics:

   a.  General City Resources –Tom Ambrosino, Chelsea City Manager

   b. Chelsea Police Assistance – Officer Sammy Mojica

   c. COVID-19 General Information – Doctor Dean Xerras, Chelsea Board of Health and MGH Chelsea Director of Health

   d. Resources in Chelsea District Court – First Justice Matthew Machera, Chelsea District Court

   e. Family Matters – Deputy Court Administrator Linda Medonis, Probate and Family Court

   f.  Court Service Center, Help Line, and Interpreter Services – Acting Director of Support Services Sybil Martin and Court Service Center Circuit Manager Jorge Colon

   g. Probation Resources, Housing, Substance Use Treatment/Section 35 Petitions – Chief Probation Officer Carmen Gomez

   h. Victim Witness Assistance and Domestic Violence, Police Assistance – Assistant District Attorney Myriam Feliz

   i. Legal Aid Resources – Attorney Joey Michalakes, Greater Boston Legal Services

3)     Question and Answer

4)     Closing Remarks – Executive Director of the Chelsea Collaborative Gladys Vega

