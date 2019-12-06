Chelsea High School to Host Winter Concert on Dec. 11

Chelsea High School will hold its Winter Concert on Weds., Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the school auditorium.

Performing Arts Lead Teacher Pete Pappavaselio said the concert will be a fundraiser for the Chelsea High Student Homeless Fund. Proceeds will go toward families in need during the holidays.

The CHS Concert Band, Jazz Band, Beginner Band, Percussion Ensemble, Cantare (school choir) will take the stage during the concert.

Eighty-five CHS students will perform, a high turnout that reaffirms the Chelsea schools’ tradition of having an excellent music education program where students can advance their talents and begin to appreciate the performing arts for a lifetime.

Pappavaselio said the doors to the show will open at 7 p.m. The suggested donation is $3 per person.