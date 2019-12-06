Tree Lighting Set for Dec. 5

Reviving a tradition of old, the Chelsea Fire Department will provide a celebrity escort for Santa Claus to the Chelsea Tree Lighting tonight, Dec. 5, in Chelsea Square.

All are invited to attend the Chelsea Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration on Thursday, December 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Chelsea Square. Presented by the City of Chelsea and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, the celebration brings two hours of family-friendly activities including music, dance, and crafts to Chelsea Square.

“The Tree Lighting is a long standing tradition in Chelsea,” said City Manager Thomas Ambrosino. “Positive momentum is building around our downtown and this annual gathering has become a favorite to draw people to the area to shop, dine and gather with their neighbors.”

This year’s program includes performances by a choir from the Berkowitz Elementary School Chorus, Off Broadway Dance Studio, and DJ Sekayi with special guest Scooby. Telemundo’s David De Matteis will join City Manager Tom Ambrosino to welcome visitors from the main stage. Decorate a gingerbread person to eat right away or bring home or stop by the activity tables. Free refreshments will be provided by Chelsea Chamber of Commerce businesses. Lots of community groups are helping out with the fun including the Chelsea Collaborative, Chelsea Public Library, Chelsea Youth Commission, CHS Interact Club, CHS National Honor Society, Chelsea Tree Board, the Environmental Chelsea Organizers of GreenRoots, Junior Youth Spiritual Empowerment Program, Hondureños Unidos de Massachusetts, Mystic United FC and The Neighborhood Developers.

Bringing back a tradition of years past, Santa is scheduled to make a dramatic entrance courtesy of the Chelsea Fire Department.

“The Chamber is excited for this time of year,” said Chamber Executive Director Rich Cuthie. “In addition to serving our member businesses and supporting the general commerce of Chelsea, we strive to bring positive programming the whole community can enjoy.”