Chelsea Fire to Collect Again in Toys For Tots Program

The Chelsea Fire Department (CFD) will be collecting toys in the Toys for Tots program once again at the Central Fire Station.

Donations are encouraged from now until Dec. 13 at the Fay Square station, with new, unwrapped toys being accepted seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Toys cannot be violent, such as toy guns, squirt guns or violent games.

“We’re always surprised by how many toys come in,” said Firefighter Phil Rogers. “People in Chelsea are unbelievably generous and all the firefighters here donate too. However, the citizens of Chelsea are unbelievably generous year in and year out. Really, on this and in any fundraising we do, they are amazing.”

Toys for Tots is a program of the U.S. Marines and the basic mission is to collect the new, unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children on Christmas. The primary goal, according to the program, is through the gift of a new toy, to bring the job of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate kids.

Rogers cautioned that the Fire Department is not distributing toys and don’t have the permission to do that. He said to contact a social worker, pastor or community liaison to sign up, although this year’s sign up deadline has passed. Another resource for those looking for gifts could be the Salvation Army on Chestnut Street.