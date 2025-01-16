Chelsea awarded $280,000 grant to eliminate traffic fatalities and promote safe roads for all

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has been awarded a $280,000 Safe Streets & Roads for All (SS4A) Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and is excited to announce a new initiative aimed at improving road safety for all. The grant will support the development of a comprehensive SS4A Action Plan and Vision Zero Plan to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries while promoting safe, equitable, and healthy mobility throughout the city.

To ensure the safety action plans reflect the needs and concerns of the community, the Department of Housing & Community Development (HC+D) is seeking up to three Chelsea residents, including one local youth, to join the SS4A Steering Committee that will oversee the process. The committee will play a vital role in guiding the development, implementation, and monitoring of the Action Plan. Each resident member will receive a $500 stipend for their participation. The Steering Committee will meet quarterly.

Ideal candidates are committed to improving transportation safety in the city and are willing to collaborate with others over a two-year period to shape the future of the city’s infrastructure. Applicants do not need any technical background in traffic engineering. Members will have the opportunity to work closely with the Chelsea HC+D, Fire Department, Police Department.

To apply, please submit a letter of interest that answers the following questions to HC+D Project Manager Sara Han at [email protected] by Monday, February 10:

1 How are you currently involved in the Chelsea community?

2 Why do you want to be on this Steering Committee/what makes you passionate about transportation safety?

3 How do you travel around the City of Chelsea?

The SS4A program is part of a nationwide effort funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation to help cities create comprehensive safety action plans to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries. This initiative aligns with the Vision Zero movement, which seeks to ensure that no one is killed or seriously injured on city roadways.

For more information about the SS4A initiative and how you can contribute to this important effort, please contact HC+D Project Manager Sara Han by email or telephone at [email protected] or (617) 466-4183.