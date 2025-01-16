DiDomenico Invited to White House for Boston Celtics Ceremony

Senator Sal DiDomenico and his son Matthew were recently invited by the Biden Administration to the White House to honor the Boston Celtics on their 18th NBA Championship.

President Biden praised the efforts of the Celtics, and star players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown presented the President with gifts from the team. Senator DiDomenico and Matthew were also able to meet President Biden and several of the Celtics during their time at the White House.

Senator DiDomenico with Petrina Martin Cherry, VP at

Boston Medical, and Senate President Karen Spilka.

President Joe Biden taking a selfie with Senator Sal DiDomenico

and son Matthew. (The President took this picture!)