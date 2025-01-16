Chelsea Dedicates Dispatch Room in Honor of Late Richard “Richie” Smith

Special to the Record

In an intimate gathering with his family on Thursday, Jan. 9, the City of Chelsea paid tribute to the late Richard “Richie” Smith, a longtime City employee who passed away in October after a courageous battle with cancer. During the small ceremony, officials dedicated the City’s dispatch room to Smith, unveiling a plaque dedicating the room in recognition of his 50 years of municipal service, which he spent in various roles including Senior Lead Dispatcher.

Courtesy photo

Pictured, from left to right: Chelsea Emergency Management

Director Steve Staffier, Smith’s longtime partner

Toni Tatarouns, Smith’s daughter Noelle Spagnuolo, and

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez.

Smith’s daughter, Noelle Spagnuolo, and his long-time partner, Toni Tatarouns, joined City officials and public safety personnel in marking this special occasion.

“My father Richie spent most of his life dedicated to serving this city,” said Spagnuolo. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the dispatch room with him over the years watching him work a job that he loved tremendously. Coming back today to see the dispatch room dedicated to my father has made me extremely proud and grateful. My dad was truly a staple in this community, and he is missed very much.”

Tatarouns spoke warmly of Smith’s unwavering commitment to the community, recalling how deeply he loved his work.

“I can actually say how much Richie loved his job and what he did for 50 years,” Tatarouns said. “He had a million stories about work and spoke very highly of his colleagues. I can’t express how happy he would be and so honored to have been there today to see the new center with the dispatch room being named after him.”

“As a respected and beloved figure, Smith’s passing leaves a significant void, but his impact will continue to be felt for generations,” said Steve Staffier, Emergency Management Director for the City of Chelsea. “The dedication of the dispatch room in his honor serves as a lasting tribute to his remarkable career and commitment to the City of Chelsea. Our heart goes out to Noelle, Toni, and the rest of Richie’s family as they continue to navigate their tremendous loss.”

For decades, Smith was a trusted figure in the Chelsea Office of Emergency Management (OEM), starting as a Fire Alarm Operator in 1974, and rising to the positions of Chief Fire Alarm Operator in 1985, and Chelsea 911 Director in 1995. Smith continued to serve in his role as Senior Lead Dispatcher until his retirement in 2019, marking 50 years of public service. Even after his retirement, he continued to assist in a part-time capacity, offering his vast knowledge and expertise until his passing.

Smith was born and raised in Chelsea, where he attended local schools and was one of four children to Joseph B. Sr. and Teresa E. (Francis) Smith. He resided in Revere at the time of his passing and was a former long-time resident of Chelsea. Smith’s contributions to public safety were matched by his dedication to his family and the Chelsea community.