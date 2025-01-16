All Alcohol License for Eastern Avenue Store Approved

By Adam Swift

At its January meeting last week, the Chelsea Licensing Commission approved a name change and an all-alcohol package store license for Broadway Variety 2 at 469 Eastern Ave.

The commission approved the change in name to Liquor Port, which the store owner said will better reflect the new focus of the business as it goes from a wine and malt license to an all-alcohol license.

However, the license change is contingent upon the business gaining approval from the zoning board of appeals. The business needs a special permit to operate as a liquor store, according to commission member and Inspectional Services Director Mike McAteer.

“The occupancy permit is for a convenience store that sells beer and wine,” he said. “A change to a convenience store that sells liquor is not allowed; if you want to move forward, you have to be a straight liquor store and you have to go to the board for a special permit.”

The applicant agreed to go before the ZBA to obtain the special permit.

In other business, the licensing commission approved a New Old Gold License for Elsa Marchorro, who is looking to open Genesis Jewelry at 130 Pearl St.

Marchorro said she has operated similar businesses in California in the past, and makes much of her own jewelry.

“I make my own designs, and I have a place where I buy wholesale also with my license in California,” Marchorro said.

The commission also approved a change in hours on the entertainment license for El Kiosco at 212 Broadway.

The commission previously approved the change in the liquor license allowing the restaurant to open on Mondays and at 11 a.m. for lunch service, rather than the 3 p.m. that was previously on the license. The closing hours would remain 11 p.m. for El Kiosco.

There was some debate about what entertainment is currently allowed at the location.

The licensing commission voted to allow the extended hours on the entertainment license for anything currently included on the license. If the business wants to add additional entertainment options such as a DJ or live entertainment, it will have to come back before the commission.