Community Input Welcome on Improvements to Mill Creek 

Special to the Record

Chelsea has launched a survey to collect community input on its planned improvements to Mill Creek, Chelsea’s largest salt marsh that is home to a variety of plants and animals.

The improvements aim to enhance the community’s access to the waterway through the development of a waterfront boardwalk and revitalize the area’s ecological habitat via the removal of debris and invasive species, and planting of native species.

To complete the survey, visit chelseama.gov/departments/housing_and_community_development/index.php.

A natural waterway, Mill Creek is part of a larger body of water called the Mystic River watershed, which flows into Boston Harbor and forms the boundary between Chelsea and Revere. The creek is surrounded by busy roads, industrial areas, and residential communities that face environmental challenges, particularly in Chelsea where pollution has had a lasting impact. The city is focusing on improving waterfront areas and creating more green spaces to help residents, especially those in underserved communities.

This work, which will be completed in partnership with community organizations and the City’s engineering and design contractor Weston & Sampson, builds off 20 years of community-driven efforts to improve the environment and quality of life for people in nearby neighborhoods.

The planned waterfront boardwalk will extend along the creek from 1005 Broadway to 88 Clinton Street, connecting to the new park at 88 Clinton Street. It will also include improvements to the creek bank to prevent erosion and minimize future flooding, and a possible future community kayak dock at 88 Clinton Street.

If you have any questions or comments, please email or call Sara Han, Planner/Project Manager for the City of Chelsea Department of Housing and Community Development, at [email protected] or at 617-466-4183.