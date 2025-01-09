School committee honors latest round of Name, Strength, and Story award winners

By Adam Swift

The school committee kicked off the new year last week with the latest winners of the district’s Name, Strength, and Story awards.

The awards recognize the hard work of the district’s teachers and staff and their willingness to go above and beyond for Chelsea students and families.

“Elizabeth Marcum is committed to inspiring and building relationships with our students and (her) contributions leave a lasting impact,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta.

Marcum is a teacher at the Hooks Elementary School, and every year, she invites administrators and school committee members to take part in the special events in her classroom and the school, Abeyta said.

“This year, there was a focus on literacy and it was a different version of Cinderella with a Cinderella ball we all got to attend,” said Abeyta. “Elizabeth, you make learning so much fun and I always enjoy getting to read to your classroom and visiting and I want to say thank you for your investment of 18 years of teaching in the Chelsea public schools.”

Anita Caceda from the Hooks was also recognized for her dedication to families at each and every event at the school.

One parent sent in an email noting that Caceda is often the first staff member at dances and events and motivates students and parents to take an active role in the school community.

Abeyta praised Erin Murray from Chelsea High School for her work in the Interact Club and with special education students and family.

“To your family and your children, thank you for giving of your mom and your wife, because I know that she loves her profession and her calling so much that oftentimes the families sacrifice because of the job an educator does,” said Abeyta. Shannon Chick was recognized for her work in the school system over the years from giving time to the music department to overseeing the high schools substitute teacher program for years. Abeyta thanked Chick for all she does and gives to the performing arts at Chelsea High School.