DiDomenico celebrates over $11 million awarded to prevent youth violence

Special to the Record

Last month, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced over $11 million in funding awarded through the Shannon Jr. Community Safety Initiative, including new funds to support violence prevention in public housing sites. Senator DiDomenico has championed this critical grant program for years and consistently advocated for increased funding. The program helps communities build programs to improve safety and reduce gang activity and is benefitting cities throughout Senator Sal DiDomenico’s district and in areas throughout the state. Thanks to this funding, communities can provide youth programming and help build and strengthen relationships between police and young people.

“I have supported this program for years and will continue to do so in order to reduce violence and protect young people in my district and across Massachusetts,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “I want to thank my colleagues and the broad coalition of advocates working with me to support funding the Shannon grants.”