Appreciation

A star football player at Chelsea High, Dick Macomber is fondly remembered

By Cary Shuman

Those who watched Dick Macomber grow up on Marlborough Street and play sports as a kid knew early on that he was headed for athletic greatness.

And they were right.

Dick Macomber became a star football player at Chelsea High School. He was known for his speed, athleticism and toughness, the perfect complement to the skills of teammate, Bob Fee. Many consider Macomber and Fee the best pass-catching duo in the long history of Chelsea High football.

Richard L. Macomber, a legendary personality who loved Chelsea and raised a beautiful family on Addison Street, died on Jan. 1, 2025.

Sports historian and former CHS athletic director Frank DePatto was one of those neighborhood youngsters that admired Dick Macomber as much for his athletic ability as his kindness and warm personality. Hollywood handsome, strong and athletic, Dick Macomber was a role model for Chelsea children, and he acted accordingly.

“Dickie was a neighbor of mine on Grove Street,” recalled DePatto. “There was Georgie, Dickie, Gene, and Bobby – those were the four Macomber brothers. Dickie was a great kid. He was always playing basketball and catching a football at Bosson Park. He was an outstanding athlete, but what I remember most was how nice he was to all the people in our neighborhood.”

Former Chelsea High and Drake University standout Joe Bevere also spoke fondly of Dick Macomber.

“I met Dick through his brother, Gene,” said Joseph Bevere Sr. “Dick was just a wonderful person. I had some great times with him in Florida. He had a great personality. I extended my condolences to his family,” said Bevere.

After his high school playing days were over, Dick Macomber maintained a strong connection to the Chelsea sports scene, becoming a beloved teammate and friend in local leagues.

Dick Macomber played in the Chelsea YMCA Basketball League and the fast pitch softball league at Carter Park. He was also an excellent candlepin bowler, competing in the Night Owls League at Broadway Lanes in Chelsea.

Dick later became a skilled golfer, twice sinking holes-in-one, the first time at Hickory Golf Course in Methuen, the second ace at Hibiscus Golf Club in Naples, Fla. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Mr. Macomber’s three outstanding children, Rick, Kim, and Nanci, offered warm remembrances of their father.

An award-winning photographer at WBZ-TV, Rick Macomber spoke of his father’s influence on his successful career in television.

“By allowing me to accompany him on countless hunting and fishing excursions as a child, Dad instilled in me my love for the outdoors and nature, which provided much value to my chosen career as a television news and wildlife photographer,” said Rick. “I love you Dad.”

Kim Macomber said she treasured the time she was able to spend with her father when he relocated to Florida.

“I always looked up to my Dad as my protector. He taught me to be street smart and strong. I was blessed to have him in Florida for 21 years and got to spend lots of quality time together. I will miss him immensely,” said Kim.

Nanci Macomber, youngest of the three children, has carved out her own spotlight as the wondrous organizer of her Chelsea High School class reunions. Through Nanci’s superb efforts, the CHS Class of 1982 and other classes gathered at the Kowloon for an amazing event on October 19.

Nanci said her relationship with her father was special.

“My dad was a gentle, charismatic giant with a powerful soul…my personal protector,” said Nanci. “He was always there for me. I am feeling very alone without him. I will miss him dearly. I would would love, love, love to dance with my father again.” From being a phenomenal football player at Chelsea High, through his retirement years in Florida, to being a beloved father, Dick Macomber made a positive impression on all who knew him. Chelsea has lost a great one, another link to the city’s glorious past from generations ago.