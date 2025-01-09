Hernandez Selected as School Committee Chair for Another Year

By Adam Swift

Ana Hernandez will serve for another year as school committee chair.

Hernandez was the only nominee for the chair at last week’s school committee organizational meeting at city hall.

Lucia Henriquez was the selection for vice chair for the school committee, while Claryangeliz Covas Caraballo will be the delegate to the city council and Mayra Balderas will be the delegate to the Shore Collaborative.

During the regular school committee meeting last week, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta announced that the district hired a new business and finance director.

Former finance director Monica Lamboy recently left the district after nearly seven years to take a deputy city manager position in Randolph.

“We were fortunate to hire Billie Jo Turner, who has over 24 years of financial and operational management experience, including accounting, payroll, purchasing, human resources, grant management, transportation, food services, facilities, and risk management,” said Abeyta. “She understands the fine balance between relationships while ensuring accountability to effectively lead. Most recently, she was the chief financial officer for Lowell public schools.” Turner has a B.A. in accounting from UMass-Lowell and a Masters in education from Cambridge College.