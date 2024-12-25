FKO Partners with Chelsea Station Restaurant & Bar for a Memorable Holiday Meal for Children

Special to the Record

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) celebrated the holiday season with a heartwarming partnership with Chelsea Station Restaurant & Bar, bringing a special meal to middle schoolers and staff at FKO’s Wright Middle School program. This festive event highlighted the importance of gratitude, community, and connection.

Mike Sheridan, Co- Owner of Chelsea Station, created a delightful menu featuring turkey and swiss sliders with cranberry mayo, sweet potato fries, mixed green salad, and pumpkin whoopie pies. The celebration began with a toast to thankfulness, offering children a moment to reflect and express their gratitude for family, friends, shelter, and their growing FKO program.

Adding a personal touch, each student received a handwritten note highlighting their unique contributions to the program. These notes recognized the special qualities that make each child an essential part of the FKO community.

“Collaborating with Chelsea Station for this event has been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the children and staff,” said Johanna Cline, FKO Site Director. “Mike Sheridan and Mark Nadow’s generosity and commitment to Chelsea students truly made this holiday celebration unforgettable.”

FKO extends its heartfelt thanks to the Chelsea Station team for providing this exceptional meal at a discounted cost. This partnership exemplifies the power of community in creating meaningful experiences for children.

FKO is proud to work alongside local businesses and schools like Chelsea Station and Chelsea Public Schools to support Chelsea’s youth, ensuring every child feels valued and celebrated during the holiday season and beyond.

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is a leading provider of high-quality afterschool north of Boston. With nearly forty years of experience, FKO programs offer safe and nurturing environments where children can learn, grow, and thrive beyond regular school hours.