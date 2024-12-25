Chelsea Residents Can Avoid Long Lines, Save Money by Renewing Residential Parking Stickers Early and Online

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has announced the renewal period for its Residential Parking Program will begin January 1, 2025.

The City encourages residents to renew their stickers early and online to avoid waiting in long lines at the Parking Department, and to avoid being ticketed or charged for their sticker.

Stickers will be free in January and February, however, beginning March 1, they will cost $10, no exceptions per City Ordinance, “Section 13-4.2. Residential parking stickers.” Stickers will remain free year-round for those 65 years and older, residents with disabilities, and veterans.

Beginning January 1, residents can submit their renewal applications online through the City’s Parking Pass Portal at chelseama.cmrpay.com. To proceed with an online application, residents must create a new Parking Pass Portal account due to a portal upgrade to improve the user experience for Chelsea residents.

Three Ways to Renew:

1 Online (Recommended) – Save time and avoid the lines by renewing stickers at chelseama.cmrpay.com.

2 By Mail – Mail an application to the Parking Department, Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Room 209, Chelsea, MA.

Due to the unpredictability of the United States Post Office (USPS), the City cannot guarantee residents who wait until February to renew their stickers will receive their 2025 sticker before February 28, 2025. Residents can make sure their name is on their mailbox to better ensure mail delivery by the USPS.

3 In Person – Visit the Parking Department at Chelsea City Hall, but be prepared for long wait times.

To accommodate a high-volume of customers during the renewal period, the Parking Department will observe the following extended hours of operation:

• February 24, 26 and 27: from 4 – 6 p.m, in the City Clerk’s office.

• March 3, 5 and 6: from 4 – 6 p.m., in the City Clerk’s office.

City Hall’s regular hours of operations are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Eligibility Requirements:

To qualify for a Chelsea Residential Parking Sticker, applicants must be a resident of Chelsea and the registered owner of the vehicle. They will need to provide:

• A valid registration;

• A valid driver’s license (with your correct Chelsea address); or

• A utility bill (no older than 60 days) if your driver’s license is not current. Credit card and bank statements – or any other bill – will not be accepted.

Municipal Residential Parking Stickers Price Comparison

• Everett: Parking stickers are free during the months of January and February, and $10 beginning March 1.

• Revere: Resident stickers are $10; For 65+ they are free

• Somerville: Resident stickers are $40

• Medford: Resident stickers are $10; For 65+ they are free

• Malden: Resident stickers are $10; For 65+ they are free

• Lynn: Resident stickers are $20; For 65+, those with disabilities, and veterans they are 25% off.

For questions about the 2025 Renewal Process for Chelsea’s Residential Parking Stickers, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.