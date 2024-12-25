Healey, Driscoll, GM Eng Celebrate Removal of Slow Zones on ‘T’ for the First Time in 20 Years

Special to the Independent

Gov. Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng joined MBTA workers and riders at North Station in celebrating the completion of the T’s Track Improvement Program and the removal of slow zones for the first time in 20 years. Since 2023, the MBTA removed more than 220 speed restrictions and replaced 250,000 feet of rail across the system, saving riders 2.4 million minutes every weekday and generating nearly $1 million in economic benefit every day.

“This is an awesome milestone. We knew when we first took office that it was essential that we improve safety and reliability on the T. So, we got General Manager Eng and his team into place, and they developed and executed on their strategy with our strong support. And as a result, riders are getting more time back in their days and our entire economy is seeing the benefits,” said Governor Maura Healey. “I want to extend my deep gratitude to the T workers who made all of this work possible, as well as to the T riders who endured years of unreliable service and shutdowns. We thank you for your patience during this time and for your continued commitment to public transportation in Massachusetts. We know there is still work to be done. We’re going to continue to invest in the T, and Phil and the team are going to continue working every day to deliver the world-class service that Massachusetts deserves.”

“Each of these 2.4 million minutes saved is time back to the people of Massachusetts to spend more time with their families, pick the kids up from school, make a doctors’ appointment that they’ve been putting off for too long, or make a stop in a local small business,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We’re so proud of the work that Phil and his team have accomplished with the support of T riders, and we’re committed to ensuring they continue to have the resources they need to deliver even more of this progress.”

“The completion of the Track Improvement Program is an outstanding accomplishment toward furthering the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s commitment to providing safe, reliable, equitable, and accessible public transportation for all riders,” said Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “General Manager Eng, our project delivery teams, and the crews on the front lines all deserve tremendous credit for their part in this momentous work. We have appreciated the strategic management by MBTA officials for these projects and have been grateful to riders for their patience while this critical work was underway.”

“This has been a true team effort, and I want to thank everyone—from planning and construction to those maintaining our system and communicating with the public. All MBTA employees played a vital role in moving us one step closer to a state of good repair,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Thank you to our workforce for their diligence, and to our riders for their patience throughout the process. I also want to acknowledge Governor Healey and Lieutenant Governor Driscoll for their leadership and support of our workforce. Our goal is to continue the positive momentum by focusing on accessibility and signal upgrades in 2025, as well as staying on top of preventative maintenance to ensure the T delivers safe, reliable and frequent service to best serve the public today as we build for future generations.”

The Track Improvement Program has been a bold and ambitious initiative to eliminate speed restrictions across the subway system and bring the MBTA’s tracks closer towards a State of Good Repair. With the completion of the Green Line work on December 20, the MBTA subway system has undergone key track upgrades, including the replacement of over 15,400 feet of full depth track reconstruction,

the replacement of approximately 38,000 ties, the installation of nearly 251,500 feet of new rail, and the performance of nearly 325,000 feet of tamping.

This major achievement was made possible by 23 full-access closures across various lines throughout the year, ranging from weekend closures to several days or even weeks of work. These closures allowed for safe and efficient construction, ultimately enhancing the safety of riders and workers alike while improving reliability and reducing delays. Uninterrupted work was a key factor in the expeditious completion of the project.

As a result of these improvements, roundtrip travel time has been significantly reduced for riders: over 20 minutes on the Orange Line, nearly an hour on the Red Line, 4 minutes on the Blue Line, and almost 9 minutes on the Green Line.

The MBTA’s efforts show that, on average, heavy rail riders on the Red, Orange, and Blue Lines now collectively save 2.4 million minutes per weekday due to the removal of speed restrictions. This translates to $950,000 in daily economic benefits, representing an estimated $300 million in annual savings for the region. This milestone highlights the positive impact of enhanced rail operations for commuters following the first multi-day Ashmont service outage in October 2023.

The completion of the Track Improvement Program marks the culmination of a year of progress for the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s goal of improving reliability and safety across the system. Governor Healey delivered the highest level of state funding to the T for the first time in 20 years, including leveraging $600 million from Fair Share funding to support rail and station upgrades. The T also launched a first-of-its-kind reduced fares program, as well as a new contactless payment system.

In the future, speed restrictions may be needed from time to time if warranted by a changing track condition – this is normal and common across all passenger rail service providers. As a result of the successful Track Improvement Program that has taken place over the last year, the MBTA is now well-positioned to quickly respond to any track issues that may arise. If and when new restriction are required, they will be addressed promptly to continue to provide riders with the safe and reliable service they deserve.