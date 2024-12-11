Traffic City by Max Pro – All Planets Art Exhibit Open at City Hall Gallery

Special to the Record

Traffic City, featuring Max Corona’s large-scale canvas paintings, invites viewers to consider the mind as a bottle of soda—shaken by life’s pressures and in need of healthy self-expression to release that pressure without causing an explosion. The exhibit emphasizes the importance of open communication about mental health, which is often overlooked due to stigma.

Chelsea native Max Corona, also known as Max Pro, currently has his Traffic City art exhibit on display at the City Hall Gallery

The exhibit is now open at the City Hall Gallery at City Hall and the opening reception will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the gallery. The artist encourages a shift toward embracing mental health discussions and supporting one another with available tools, treatments, and resources to manage mental well-being. There is no shame in seeking help—mental health care is essential for everyone. Max Corona, also known as Max Pro, was born and raised in Chelsea, where his family has deep roots, with his grandparents having migrated from Cuba. Max’s artistic journey began at the age of four when he first watched his mother draw a flower. From there, his art continued to grow, and his creative journey expanded.

An avid member of Chelsea’s community, Max has contributed several public art pieces around the city. After spending 15 years in the healthcare industry, he discovered peace, solitude, and therapy through his art. Max’s artwork incorporates a wide range of materials, including recycled items, and is inspired by colors that evoke memories of nature, aiming to spark meaningful conversations. His love for comic books and time travel has greatly influenced his creativity.

The artist's work reflects both his personal journey and his commitment to fostering dialogue around mental health, self-expression, and the transformative power of creativity. To learn more about Max, his work, and the All Planets movement, visit his website: https://all-planets.square.site/