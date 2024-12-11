La Colaborativa Deploys $2 million Climate Future Initiative to Empower Young Adults

Special to the Record

La Colaborativa recently announced the launch of its Climate Future Initiative, the largest climate-tech workforce training, career readiness, and economic development program in the Metro North Region. “We’re grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration, MassCEC, and Senators Warren and Markey for catalyzing meaningful strides towards ensuring the clean energy transition uplifts, rather than exploits, Latinx and immigrant communities.” said Gladys Vega, President/CEO of La Colaborativa.

La Colaborativa recently announced a $2 million climate future initiative that will focus on climate-tech workforce training, career readiness, and economic development in the region.

In total, the multilingual program represents a $2 million investment overseen by La Colaborativa, with financing provided by the U.S. Department of Labor through Senators Warren and Markey, coupled with major grants through the Mass. Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED), and MassHire Metro North Workforce Board. It sets the stage for the development of La Colaborativa’s Center for Economic Development at 50 Heard St.

“Through a cross-sector partnership convened by La Colaborativa, this approach recognizes that we can only overcome the displacement crisis, poverty, and community violence by deliberately empowering our youth and young adults.” said Dinanyili Paulino, EVP of La Colaborativa. Centered on galvanizing an equitable, dynamic 21st century economy, the program aims to diversify the next generation of climate-tech leaders. “With a forecasted shortage of over 38,000 climate-tech jobs across the Commonwealth, La Colaborativa is committed to fostering the advancement of our young people through high-paying jobs in the HVAC, electrical, energy efficiency, and green construction realms,” said Alex Train, COO of La Colaborativa. In turn, developing an adept, agile climate-tech workforce will accelerate the decarbonization of the Metro North Region, foster climate preparedness, and achieve an unmatched quality of life by lowering household costs, mitigating air pollution, and generating tangible economic benefits for low-income residents. With La Colaborativa spearheading the effort, the multilingual program will be implemented in partnership with Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology, the Green Jobs Academy, TNEC-UMass Lowell, and the North Atlantic Regional Council of Carpenters. This multifaceted approach will directly train and equip over 143 young adults, ages 18 to 24, and mid-career adults for careers in a variety of fields. Moreover, through its Youth Development Department, La Colaborativa will carry out a career exploration and job readiness program, enabling 15 youth, ages 16 to 18, to gain exposure to the host of post-secondary and career opportunities in the sustainability, clean energy, and climate resilience sectors. Simultaneously, over 1,000 residents will be positioned to thrive in the climate-tech space through contextualized ESOL classes, career readiness, and job search assistance. As workforce training progresses, La Colaborativa will institute intensive career counseling, job readiness, financial education, and leadership development programming.

Distinguished by an emphasis on integrative wraparound services for all participants in the workforce training and youth career exploration pathways, the program will encompass intensive case management, living wage stipends to reduce economic barriers, transportation, food and clothing assistance, and access to childcare. La Colaborativa will expand private sector partnerships to directly place participants in well-paying jobs, with ongoing case management provided to promote retention and mobility. A throughline across the program, diminishing obstacles commonly faced by BIPOC residents is essential to furthering the Commonwealth’s competitiveness, enriching the local economy, and eradicating poverty. Interested residents of Chelsea, Everett, Revere, East Boston, and Lynn can apply directly by visiting La Colaborativa’s website at https://www.la-colaborativa.org, calling (617) 889-6080, or stopping by 63 6th St. in Chelsea between 10:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. La Colaborativa, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment of Latinx and immigrant communities.