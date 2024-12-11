Chelsea Police Department Sends Officers to National Women in Law Enforcement Training

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Police Department recently sent three female officers; Officer Jennifer Herrera, Officer Jenny Builes, and Detective Taisha Santiago to participate in an intensive leadership enrichment training program in Atlanta in November. This initiative reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to developing future female leaders within the Chelsea Police Department, according to Police Chief Keith Houghton. The three officers were the second group of CPD female officers to attend this training. Three officers participated in the previous session in New Orleans in April 2024. The training program, a nationally recognized leadership development course, provides participants with advanced skills in decision-making, communication, crisis management, and community engagement. By investing in the professional growth of its officers, the Chelsea Police Department is paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic leadership team, Houghton added. “Our department thrives when we nurture and empower the diverse talent within our ranks,” said Houghton.

“These three officers exemplify dedication and potential, and I am confident that this training will further enhance their ability to lead, inspire, and serve the Chelsea community.”

Houghton said the officers selected for the program were chosen based on their commitment to the values of the Chelsea Police Department. This opportunity aligns with CPD’s broader mission to foster an equitable workplace and provide high-quality service to the community. “By investing in these officers, we are not only strengthening the Chelsea Police Department but also sending a clear message: the future of law enforcement is inclusive, and we are proud to be leaders in that effort,” Houghton stated. He said the Chelsea Police Department looks forward to the insights and skills these officers will bring back to further enrich the department and continue its tradition of excellence in public service. The department will send four more officers to the 2025 National Woman in Law Enforcement training in Kentucky and continue prioritizing training for its female officers.