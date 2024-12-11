Chelsea in Talks to Join Revere and Winthrop in Regional Dispatch Operations

By Adam Swift

Chelsea could be joining the Metro North Regional Emergency Communication Center (RECC) alongside neighbors Winthrop and Revere within the next several years, according to a joint letter from the leaders of the three communities. “This initiative, which has been in the works for nearly a decade, aims to combine our 911 dispatch operations into a shared, state-of-the-art facility at the McKinley School in Revere,” stated the letter from Winthrop Town Manager Tony Marino, Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, and Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “This move follows a growing trend across Massachusetts and represents a strategic effort to enhance public safety for our communities.”

According to the letter, it is still early in the process for Chelsea to join Winthrop and Revere in the RECC, but it did highlight several potential benefits to Chelsea if it joins the partnership. “By consolidating our dispatch teams, we will improve our ability to respond to emergency calls, particularly during high-demand periods. Instead of relying on smaller, individual teams, the RECC will house a centralized group of up to 16 dispatchers, more efficiently providing our public safety personnel with the critical support they need,” the letter states. “We will be able to share resources, reduce response times, and standardize protocols for a more consistent level of service.

The RECC will offer a more robust mutual aid system than what currently exists.” According to the community leaders, this means that when one community experiences a surge in calls, others can more easily assist, ensuring that no town or city is overwhelmed, and nobody is left behind. This collaboration would also reduce risk and improve safety for everyone, the letter states. For our dedicated 911 dispatch staff, we want to emphasize that all current employees will remain in their roles and will receive comprehensive training to ensure smooth operation at our new facility,” the letter states. “While we look forward to meeting with our employees’ unions to hear their concerns and proposals about the impacts of regionalization, our goal and expectation is that negotiations will result in employees carrying over their seniority, pay rates, and benefits. Additionally, the RECC will feature modern amenities, including a lunchroom, training center, and fitness center, ensuring our staff continues to work in a positive and supportive environment.”

Maltez, Marino, and Keefe stated that they also wanted to reassure residents that the individual communities’ public safety personnel—police, fire, and emergency medical teams—will remain in their respective communities and that the change solely involves the relocation of dispatch operations to the new RECC, which is 1.6 miles away from Chelsea City Hall. “Regionalization reflects our commitment to prioritizing public safety and ensuring that our communities are equipped to respond to emergencies as efficiently and effectively as possible,” the letter states. “We are confident that this initiative will strengthen our region’s ability to protect and serve you, and we look forward to keeping you informed as we move forward with this important project.” Maltez said the three communities want to keep residents informed about the potential plans, and that it would likely be 2027 before the new operations center in Revere is ready to go and Chelsea is fully a member of the regional center.

The city’s current E-911 center abutting the city hall parking lot was recently renovated. Maltez noted that the renovations to the building were needed and were paid for through ARPA Covid relief funds. If Chelsea officially joins the regional communications center, Maltez noted that the building will likely be used to help with existing public safety space concerns in the police and fire departments. Currently, The Metro North Regional Emergency Communications Center receives over 30,000 911 and other emergency calls and alarms annually and manages the coordinated dispatch of police, and fire services for Revere and Winthrop, according to its website. It also transfers to other agencies for emergency medical services (EMS) and other resources. The staff also handles over 100,000 non-emergency calls annually regarding quality-of-life issues related to noise, traffic, lost property, and after-hours information for the communities it serves.