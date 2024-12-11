Chelsea Man Held Without Bail in Shooting Death of Estranged Wife

Staff Report

A Chelsea man is being held without bail for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife on Marginal Street last Friday.

Luckenson King Pablo, 31, was arrested hours after the shooting at an Everett apartment building by Chelsea Police with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police and Everett Police.

King Pablo was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Monday for the murder of his estranged wife, Melissa Janvier Pablo, 32.

“This was a fast-moving investigation involving State and Chelsea police with an important assist by Everett police,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “I thank all for their solid work to ensure that Mr. Pablo will answer for this brutal crime.”

Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton stated “evidence suggests this was a targeted attack and no one from the public is in danger. I want to thank all Chelsea Officers who responded to the call and rendered aid, also thanks to the State Police Detectives who are assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Everett Police Department, who worked together to swiftly place the suspect in custody,”

Shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Friday morning, Houghton stated that a Chelsea police officer on patrol in the area of Central Avenue at Marginal Street by the TownePlace Suites reported hearing shots fired and located a female victim on the ground.

The woman, later identified as Janvier Pablo, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to the district attorney’s office, the shooter ran from the scene and fled in a car.

“Losing someone so young to such a shocking act of violence is heartbreaking for family and friends and for our entire community,” said Hayden. “I thank everyone who is working on this tragic case and I offer my deepest condolences to all those who knew and loved Melissa Pablo.”

During the arraignment, prosecutor Kyle Siconolfi said it was alleged that the defendant approached the victim and she attempted to get away from him, that he physically assaulted her, that she ran from him, that he pursued her, and that when the victim fell at the median of Marginal Street and was on the ground with her body half raised in the direction of the defendant, that he pointed what appeared to be a firearm at her in her upper body and she fell fully to the street.