Friends, Family, PPC Members Celebrate the Life of John Arsenault

By Cary Shuman

Dan French said that John F. Arsenault was “my best friend, a guy who you could depend on for everything and always made you smile.”

John F. Arsenault (left) is

pictured with his sister,

Denise Arsenault Carthas,

in a family photo.

Older brother Jimmy Arsenault said, “John was absolutely the best person I knew.”

Bobby Kwiatkowski, who knew John Arsenault since the age of 15, recalled the “wonderful days when we would move the furniture in his mother’s apartment and play sock-hockey after school until Mrs. Arsenault returned from work.”

It was a day of celebration and reflection Sunday at the Polish Political Club in Chelsea where friends, family, and fellow PPC members gathered for a luncheon to honor the life of John F. Arsenault, who passed away on Nov. 10 at the age of 68.

It was Dr. William Eaves, a prominent dentist and former classmate of Mr. Arsenault’s incredibly personable and loving sister, Denise Arsenault, who invited the Chelsea Record to be part of such a beautiful occasion celebrating Mr. Arsenault’s life.

Sharing 46 years of friendship

Hearing Dan French talk about the joy ful times he shared with John Arsenault was heartwarming and at times emotional.

“I met John after I got out of the Navy when I was 20,” recalled Dan. “We played softball together for the Beacon Hill Café team. He was my best friend all my life.”

Dan said he and John co-owned boats, went on fishing trips together, and socialized at the P.P.C. as far back as the mid-1980s.

“Just a great guy. He was also a member of the Chelsea Yacht Club,” said Dan. “Everyone gravitated toward him because he was so kind and generous. He had a big heart.”

Dan related the tale of how John Arsenault rescued a dog, and the animal became his companion.

“John rescued a three-legged dog called Titan, and John took care of him until John became ill,” said Dan. “His daughter, Juli, has the dog now.”

‘Middle child’ who watched out for all

Jimmy Arsenault (who was five years older than John), said John was the middle child among the siblings, that included oldest sister Diane Arsenault (“We have the same birthday, Aug. 12,” said Jimmy) younger sister, Denise Arsenault, and younger brother, Joseph Arsenault.

John Arsenault attended Shurtleff School and Chelsea High School. Jimmy said when their father [Joseph Arsenault] passed away at the age of 42, his brother, John, moved to Michigan to live with his aunt and uncle because “my mother (the late Marguerite Arsenault) didn’t like what was happening at the time in the city.”

“It proved to be a smart decision,” said Jimmy. “I would visit him out there, and he spent two or three years living there and everything was very good.”

Jimmy Arsenault said his family was close-knit and it enjoyed being together and celebrating on the holidays and at family gatherings.

“When you’re little kids living at home, the older brother picks on the younger brother, but it was always good natured,” recalled Jimmy. “He loved his siblings. I think Denise had a similar personality. Everyone loved her, too. She became the class president at Saint Rose High School. You cannot dislike Denise. She’s just a funny, personable lady and is an amazing sister. John was the middle child, so he just felt he had to take care of everybody, and he did that for the most part.”

The brothers stayed in close contact throughout their lives.

“We did a lot of fishing together and a lot of canoeing. We were great friends. He had a great sense of humor,” said Jimmy.

Cousins recall ‘a special bond’

Jodi Whitaker said that her cousin, John Arsenault, came to Michigan to live with the family and graduated high school.

“John and I had such a special bond,” remembered Jodi fondly. “He would walk to my school and pick me up, and I would ride on his shoulders back to the house, and he would sing all those little ditties that you sing when you’re a kid.”

Whitaker, who traveled from Michigan to be a part of the memorial observances, added, “John gave me some of my finest memories. He taught me my love of my music and influenced me with Zeppelin and The Who coming up from his bedroom in the basement and filling the house. I have so many good memories.”

Sock-hockey at the Arsenault residence

Bobby Kwiatkowski said some of the “most fun” days of his life were “playing sock-hockey” after school with John Arsenault. “My dad used to be the foreman down the projects on Central Avenue,” said Bobby K. “John lived at 210. I met him there. We used to go upstairs on the third floor, move all the furniture and play sock-hockey. We would get on our hands and knees and play sock hockey until his mother came home. Then we’d move all the furniture back.” “I’ve known John since I was 15 years old, and I’m 69 now,” said Bobby. “We played softball for the Beacon Café team. John was a good ballplayer. John and I did everything and went everywhere together. He had a daughter, Juli, and had three grandchildren. John lived a great life., He was a solid guy with a heart of gold. I loved him dearly.” That was the sentiment echoed by all at the luncheon. John Arsenault was a great guy who lived a great life. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.