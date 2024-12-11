School Committee takes up resolution reaffirming its status as a sanctuary district

By Adam Swift

At last week’s school committee meeting, member Dr. Sarah Neville introduced a resolution asking the committee to support and reaffirm its status as a Sanctuary District and the city’s status as a Sanctuary City in the wake of the presidential election. Although the school committee was generally supportive of the resolution, it did elect to hold a future meeting to garner a legal opinion on it and to meet with community stakeholders before voting on the resolution.

The resolution also calls for the district to show its commitment to welcome, affirm, support, and educate students with diverse gender identities, expressions and sexual orientations, including transgender and nonbinary students. In addition, Neville’s resolution asks the Chelsea Public Schools to call upon the state, the city, and all allied organizations and funders to assist in providing financial support to the district in the event that the US federal government fails to provide Chelsea with the funds necessary to educate all students in line with the commitments highlighted in the resolution.

“As we all know, the presidential election this year is difficult for Chelsea because the president who was elected promised to deport as many undocumented immigrants as he could, and that is going to have a big impact on Chelsea if he manages to do that,” said Neville. “I thought it was publicly important to state and reaffirm our commitment to our families because we all know that making undocumented families feel safe and welcomed is really important to the health and wellness to our city as a whole because then people feel unsafe, they will hide from services and supports that are meant to help them.” Neville noted that there is also a heightened rhetoric around transgender people and students, and that it is important for the district to let them know that it is committed to welcoming and affirming their identities.

“Most importantly, we know that there is a chance that the incoming president is going to try and dismantle the Department of Education, and we get 15 percent of our budget from the federal Department of Education,” said Neville. “We also know there is a chance he is going to try to attach strings to these grants.” Neville said the school committee and the district needs to look ahead and prepare for that possibility and lobby the state, the city, and other organizations to plan and help in case Chelsea and other gateway communities see their federal funding for education slashed. School Committee Chair Ana Hernandez said the committee should further discuss and evaluate the proposed resolution in a separate committee after getting guidance from legal counsel and input from other political partners. “It is a wonderful motion,” said Hernandez.

“We are trying to make it as strong as we possibly can and educate all of us as a committee so we can all be on the same page.” The date of that committee meeting on the resolution had not been set as of early this week, according to Neville. Browne Middle School teacher and Chelsea Teachers’ Union President spoke in favor of the resolution at last week’s meeting. “Back in 2016, when there were similar election outcomes, students directly expressed extreme anxiety to me and concerns about themselves or their families having to leave the country forcibly,” said Anderson. “I think taking a minute to really reaffirm to our commitment that we truly welcome and educate all students is important to do explicitly. I especially appreciate the inclusion of students who are gender nonconforming or gender diverse; it is a community that is growing and there are many more students who identify that way now than they did when I first started teaching.” Wendy Mancia, the program director for Youth Elemento under North Suffolk Community Services, submitted a letter to the committee in favor of the resolution.

“I had the opportunity to open a drop-in center in Chelsea that supports immigrant youth, LGBTQ youth and any youth looking for a support system,” Mancia stated. “What I see now at my line of work is youth that come into this country without their family, without work permits, without their community. I see families that want to move forward but cannot due to the multiple barriers they face. I see LGBTQ youth that have no other support system other than our program.

“Many of the youth we serve are in therapy due to their challenges in life,” Mancia continued. “Sometimes I think, what if we did not have this center? Where would they be? Who would they go to for support? How would they access therapy without health insurance? I think it is imperative to continue funding and to continue supporting immigrant and LGBTQ youth. Chelsea resolved in 2007 to go on record as a Sanctuary City, to not initiate or welcome raids that are not related to public safety and other heinous crimes, and reject the use of the word “illegal” and “alien” to describe any human being.

“Our mission statement (as a district) is that we welcome and educate all, and we mean that,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta. “We also protect the privacy of our students, and that is not going to change.”