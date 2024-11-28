CHA receives Gateway Cities Innovator Award

Special to the Record

Chelsea Housing Authority representatives gather with other award winners at the MassInc Gateway Cities Innovation Summit.

The Chelsea Housing Authority (CHA) was on hand at the MassInc Gateway Cities Innovation Summit in Worcester to collect a Gateway Cities Innovator Award. This was the 12th Annual MassINC celebration of Gateway City leadership and innovation. This year’s summit focused on how Gateway Cities can play a leading role in unlocking housing opportunities for all. Chelsea Housing Authority was highlighted as a leader in Digital Equity for their first in the state pilot wi-fi program at the Prattville site, bringing digital equity to residents and helping to launch a state-wide initiative to bridge the digital divide.

With support from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, and the City of Chelsea the CHA was the first in Massachusetts to install a free Wi-Fi network for public housing residents. The process began with a needs assessment to develop a better understanding of residents’ digital needs and aspirations at the two-building Prattville Apartment complex. CHA then designed and installed a Wi-Fi network that brings high-speed internet directly into these homes. The housing authority is working on providing digital skills training and support to help close the digital divide for residents of affordable housing. CHA has shown leadership by taking a chance on developing this project and worked with multiple partners to make it happen. CHA has also worked extensively with the City of Chelsea in ensuring access to high speed internet for some of the cities most vulnerable residents and both are meeting regularly to plan on how to expand and bring these programs to more public housing residents. During this process the CHA has provided lessons and a valuable model for affordable housing operators across the commonwealth.

Accepting the award on behalf of the Chelsea Housing Authority team were CHA Executive Director Paul Nowicki and Director of Operations Matt Frank. CHA Board Chair Juan Vega was also in attendance to show support for the Chelsea Housing Authority and other awardees in other categories including the City of Everett, The City of Lynn, The City of Salem and Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus. Matt Frank is the lead project manager of the initiative and has been involved in the project since before its inception , he stated “Several years back it was becoming clear that high speed internet is not a luxury, it is a necessity to keep up in todays world and the pandemic brought that concept to the forefront. It became clear that many of our residents were unable to access the internet for remote work and school, often congregating around the outside of McDonalds and Dunkin Donuts to use wifi to keep up with studies. We found out later in a report that over 20 percent of Chelsea residents do not have high speed internet, that was the impetus for the push.” As Executive Director Paul Nowicki has shown support for this and other programs “I am a big believer in giving people the tools they need to succeed. How can we expect people to compete in the work force or keep up in the academic world without the needed tools like high speed internet. I am proud of the work our staff has done from the maintenance department, to our property managers, accounting and of course our partners at the City of Chelsea, MAPC and MBI. Together we continue to work to give our residents the tools they need to succeed and show them support through this and other programs.” Speaking at the event after receiving his own award Secretary Augustus called Chelsea Housing Authority out specifically as “true innovators” in the housing world pointing to the wifi project, the just completed DUO project and other projects in the pipeline.