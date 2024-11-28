City to Pause Downtown Broadway Project for the Holiday Season

Special to the Record

To provide Chelsea business owners and residents with relief from construction during the upcoming holiday season, the City of Chelsea has announced it will pause its Downtown Broadway Project during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.

The exact dates the pauses in construction will take place are Thursday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Dec. 2; and Monday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 6.

The City and Albanese D & S, Inc., the City’s project contractor, have also agreed to hold off on beginning construction on Second Street and Park Street until January 2025 to maximize the community’s enjoyment of the holidays and of Chelsea’s Annual Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 5, from 5-7 p.m. in Chelsea Square and Santa on a Fire Truck Parade and Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1-6 p.m., according to city officials.

“We want our business owners and residents to enjoy the holiday season without the disruption of construction,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Pausing our Downtown Broadway Project during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s is a decision that prioritizes the community over a few weeks of progress on this important infrastructure project. We look forward to resuming work in January and completing these essential upgrades that will benefit Chelsea for years to come.”

At a recent city council meeting, several Broadway business owners raised concerns about the impact the construction project was having on their businesses.

“The Downtown Broadway Construction Project is essential to the continued improvement of the city’s infrastructure,” said Jennifer Hassell, Executive Director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. “While it has not been easy on the businesses, residents, and pedestrians, the Chamber is proud to be working closely with the city, the construction company, and the business owners to help manage the impact and keep everyone informed throughout the duration of the project.”

Albanese D & S, Inc. will add a second working crew to the project in January 2025 to accelerate the process and ensure that the water and sewer phase of the project is completed before the winter holidays in 2025.

The City of Chelsea, Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, and project contractors will continue to work closely and maintain consistent and proactive communication with Broadway businesses and residents throughout the duration of the project, according to city officials.

The Downtown Broadway Project began in June 2024 to improve utilities throughout the Broadway corridor from City Hall Ave to Williams Street and a portion of Washington Ave from City Hall Ave to Bellingham Square.

The project will bring an estimate of 6,250 feet of new sanitary sewer and storm drains for sewer separation, 1,250 feet of upgraded water lines to improve our local water supply system and replace lead service pipes, and 3,000 feet of new conduit to expand the City’s fiber optic networkThese reconstructive measures will protect the drinking water supply for all businesses and residents in the area, prevent flooding, reduce sewage flowing to the Mystic River, and minimize sewer backups.

To receive email updates about the construction project, community members can send a request with an email address to Lillian Martin, Communications and Community Engagement Manager for the City of Chelsea: [email protected]. For general information about the Downtown Broadway Project, visit https://www.chelseama.gov/community/broadway_construction.php