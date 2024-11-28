City Launches Solar-powered Microgrid Project to Strengthen Energy Resilience and Sustainability

Special to the Record

City officials announced this week that Chelsea is taking a groundbreaking step toward energy independence and climate resilience with the launch of its solar-powered, cloud-based microgrid project.

The first phase of the project begins on Monday, Dec. 2, with a three-day installation of hundreds of solar panels on the City Yard building, marking the beginning of what city officials say is a game-changing, localized energy network that will provide reliable, clean energy during peak demand periods and power outages.

Chelsea’s microgrid will initially power the City Yard using a combination of solar energy, battery storage, and renewable fuel-powered generators. In the event of a power failure, the microgrid will be able to “island” from the main grid, ensuring that essential services remain operational and that the City’s most vulnerable residents are protected.

The vision for Chelsea’s microgrid began in 2000, following a significant power outage that exposed the city’s vulnerability. Over time, this project will expand to include more key city buildings—starting with City Yard, City Hall, and the police station—and will ultimately extend to public housing complexes, ensuring that the city can remain resilient in the face of future climate challenges.

“This microgrid is a critical infrastructure project for the City of Chelsea, where extreme weather events and power disruptions could become more frequent,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “By transitioning to clean, renewable energy, we are ensuring that our community, especially our most vulnerable populations, will have access to reliable power during outages. This is about enhancing public safety, reducing our carbon footprint, and building a sustainable future for all our residents.”

Sari Kayyali, Microgrid Manager at GreenRoots, said that after years of work on this, GreenRoots is very excited to see its microgrid project move forward with tangible assets installed in our community.

“This is the first step in our efforts to realize an energy system that is not only more resilient and sustainable, but also a system that provides direct benefits to and is more responsive to our community,” said Kayyali.

With the solar panel installation at City Yard, Chelsea is taking the first step toward reducing its reliance on the conventional power grid, increasing energy autonomy, and mitigating the effects of climate change. As the microgrid grows, it will not only ensure continuity of critical services but also offer the opportunity to sell excess energy back to the grid, providing cost savings for the community.

“By utilizing cloud-based software, our microgrid can operate autonomously, adjusting energy use and maintaining resilience when needed most,” said Maltez. “This project will provide reliable, renewable energy to all Chelsea residents, ensuring we are prepared for any power disruptions or extreme weather events that may occur.”

The city has received funding for this project through state grants, including the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program and the Green Communities Program, with plans to expand as additional funding becomes available.