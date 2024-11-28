News in Brief

Portrait event to be hosted by CBC this Saturday

The 2nd Annual Friends & Family Holiday Portraits hosted by Chelsea Black Community will take place at the CBC Let It Fly Classic, Family Flea Market, along with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay this Saturday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams School (180 Walnut St).

This free event offers the opportunity to have a professional holiday photo taken of yourself, your family, friends, or your pets.

There will be a number of ways to support Chelsea’s community at the event, including:

-Canned Food & Toy Drive: Bring non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys, which will be donated to local charities in Chelsea.

-Wear the Spirit of Giving: Purchase a special edition of the The Let It Fly Classic x Family Flea Market Holiday Portraits T-Shirt —every dollar supports the toy drive. Order now: https://letitflyclassic.myshopify.com.

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt for Young Children

This popular holiday activity returns to Bellingham Hill Park in Chelsea on Thursday, December 5 from 6-7pm. Children ages 3-6, along with an adult, embark on a festive hunt as they search the park for small hidden candy canes. Please dress according to the weather and bring a flashlight! Registration deadline is December 4. The cost is $5 per child. Walkins are welcome if there is space. For more information call 617 466-5233 or register online at recreation.chelseama.gov.

Winter Wonderland Mini Gingerbread Village

Bring holiday magic to their homes by creating and constructing a whimsical, mini enchanted village using icing, graham crackers, candy, and a variety of platform sizes and recyclable containers. Saturday, December 14 from 1-3pm at the Williams School Building, 180 Walnut Street. Registration deadline is December 11. Children, ages 3-10, must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $20 for up to five participants. Additional persons can join for $5.

For more information call 617 466-5233 or register online at recreation.chelseama.gov.

ABCC Kicks Off “Operation Safe Holidays”

To ensure safety for everyone in Massachusetts during the holidays, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) will be conducting alcohol enforcement at local bars in Massachusetts cities and towns from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve.

In doing so, the ABCC hopes to prevent accidents caused by impaired driving and other alcohol-related harm that often occurs at this time of year. The ABCC will work with municipal police departments and focus enforcement efforts at bars that have been identified as the last to sell alcohol to a convicted drunk driver and other high-risk locations.

“It is extremely important to deter bars from over-serving and prevent problems before they happen,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who oversees the ABCC. “We want to keep people safe and make sure everyone can enjoy the holidays with their family and friends, avoiding tragedies before they occur.”

The program is run in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Impaired Driving Crackdown, from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve, and is funded through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security – Highway Safety Division.

According to the NHTSA, from 2017 to 2021, 137 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve (6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m.), also known as ‘Blackout Wednesday,’ were alcohol impaired. In 2021 alone, 36 drivers were in fatal crashes on that day. Also, from 2017 to 2021, young drivers ages 21-24 represented the largest percentage of drivers involved in deadly crashes. The message before Thanksgiving is simple – the NHTSA says to stop the blackout trend on Wednesday.

Alcohol is involved in 40 percent of traffic crash fatalities, resulting in 17,013 fatalities and injuring an estimated 275,000 people annually. Data indicates that well over 50% of impaired driving arrests originate at bars.