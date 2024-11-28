NeighborHealth and HarborArts unveil art installation

Photos & Story by Marianne Salza

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, and HarborArts celebrated the unveiling of the art installation, “Expressions of Community: Honoring Voices Through Art,” on November 20, at NeighborHealth’s new administrative offices, located on the second floor of the MGH Revere HealthCare Center on Revere Beach.

“This space is special,” said Greg Wilmot, President/CEO, NeighborHealth. “We wanted our employees to imagine walking into a space filled with art, each piece telling a story, each a window into the soul of a culture. This is the magic of art.”

The exhibition features 18 curated pieces by local and international artists, with many of the works created by or highlighting stories of NeighborHealth patients.

“As we planned our relocation here in Revere, it’s important that we continue to feel connected to the communities and patients serve by NeighborHealth,” Wilmot stressed. “We wanted the presence of the patients to be felt as you come through this space.”

Wilmot hopes that “Expressions of Community” helps people feel seen and fosters understanding among diverse cultures. He believes that art supports healing and has the power to promote empathy, allowing deeper connections to be formed.

“It’s an act of inclusion, and gives a voice to community members whose stories might otherwise go unheard,” explained Wilmot. “Art speaks a universal language, allowing us to share our histories, dreams, and struggles without barriers. We acknowledge that our own experiences are not the only truths.”

Matt Moyer Bell, Creative Producer of HarborArts, asserted that art should be accessible to everyone.

“Public art, creativity and expression is an integral part of a healthy community,” Bell asserted. “That’s what NeighborHealth has always shown a commitment to.”

NeighborHealth, the state’s largest, community-based primary care health system, serves over 120,000 patients a year, like life-long East Boston resident, David Riley, who described how the community has had a profound impact on him.

Riley emphasized that he never lets his learning disability due to lead poisoning stop him from challenging himself and composing art. He shared that he prays to God to visit him in his dreams to guide his creative ideas.

“As I paint, I tell myself, ‘David, don’t ever let your mental illness or learning disability stop you from your passion,’” said Riley. “All my life, I’ve seen people with disabilities do great things. The highest inspiration I have is God.”