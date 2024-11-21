Garcia Secures $1.1 Million for Chelsea in Newly Passed Economic Development Bill

Special to the Record

State Rep. Judith Garcia.

The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a sweeping economic development bill authorizing a nearly $4 billion infusion into the Commonwealth’s economy while making wide-ranging policy changes to make Massachusetts more competitive. The bold investments will stimulate new and proven industries, support workforce development and talent retention, and modernize economic growth strategies. Provisions of the bill will support small businesses, communities, and cultural development, ensuring that businesses Main Streets across the Commonwealth benefit from the economic boost.

State Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) emphasized the transformative potential of this legislation, stating, “collaborating to drive economic growth across the Commonwealth through this bill is deeply rewarding. I’m humbled and proud to advocate for and bring tangible opportunities to Chelsea and Everett.”

Representative Garcia successfully secured $1,150,000 in bond authorizations for economic development projects in Chelsea, ensuring targeted investments that will benefit the community.

• La Colaborativa will receive $500,000 to enhance access to green jobs and workforce development programs, specifically aiding residents with limited work readiness skills or English fluency.

• The Governor Bellingham-Cary House, a cherished historic landmark in Massachusetts, will receive $350,000 for essential renovations to preserve its legacy.

• Chelsea Black Community will be allocated $300,000 to bolster infrastructure for their in-house workforce development initiatives, empowering local residents with valuable job skills and opportunities.

These allocations will benefit the community as a whole by creating new job opportunities, historical preservation, and enhancing workforce development, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and prosperous Chelsea. “This bill is about more than just economic growth; it’s about ensuring that every community has the resources and support needed to thrive. By investing in Chelsea, we are investing in the future of Massachusetts,” added Representative Garcia. “I would like to thank Speaker Mariano, Chairman Michlewitz and Chairman Parisella for their leadership in advancing these essential investments for the Commonwealth.

“The passage of this landmark economic development bill is a monumental step toward a stronger, more prosperous future for Chelsea and all of our residents,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “By investing in key areas such as workforce development, small business support, and historic preservation, we are not only fueling our local economy but also ensuring that every resident has the opportunity to thrive. This bill is a clear example of how targeted, community-focused investments can create lasting change. Thank you to our State Representative Judith Garcia for her continued advocacy and for bringing these resources to Chelsea.”

The legislation includes a total of $3.96 billion in capital authorizations for leading Massachusetts industries including life sciences and climate tech.

Numerous policy changes in the legislation targeted at growing the Massachusetts economy include:

Support for small businesses. The bill restructures two quasi-state agencies that are designed to be the gateway for access to state resources, the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC) and Massachusetts Development Finance Agency (MassDevelopment).

The legislation also authorizes a five-year pilot program for the Commonwealth to assist small businesses in acquiring surety bonds. Large capital projects, whether public or private, often require retention of a surety bond by the contractor as financial security. Historically, economically and socially disadvantaged businesses often cannot acquire these bonds because of a lack of credit history or collateral. This program creates a self-sustaining state assistance program to open doors for more of these businesses.

Educator diversity. It allows the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to develop an alternative certification process for teachers who may face challenges passing the educator certification exam but can otherwise demonstrate their competence as teachers. The change will help Massachusetts diversify the K-12 educator workforce.

Live theater tax credit. It launches a new tax credit of up to $7 million annually to support local live theater productions. The credit will help Massachusetts artists working towards Broadway or off-Broadway launch a national tour.

Strengthening local and regional public health systems. It overhauls the state’s fragmented public health system to ensure strong public health protections for all residents regardless of race, income, or zip code.

Civil service reforms. This legislation modernizes Massachusetts civil service laws to give communities more options in filling vacancies while giving qualified job seekers more opportunities to find a match.

Childcare as campaign expense. It removes current limitations on political candidates using campaign funds for childcare services that occur because of campaign activities.

FAFSA. The bill requires each school district to notify students prior to graduating from high school of the availability of FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and to provide students with information on financial aid options.

Project labor agreements. It authorizes public agencies and municipalities to enter into project labor agreements for public works contracts when such an agreement is in the best interest of the public agency or municipality.

Professional soccer stadium and environmental cleanup in Everett. It allows for the construction of a professional soccer stadium and waterfront park on a parcel of land in Everett by removing the parcel’s classification as a designated port area. The change is expected to have positive environmental and economic impacts in surrounding communities as well as improve public transit connectivity.

Public funding for the construction of the stadium is not allowed, and funding for public infrastructure improvements associated with the stadium would require matching private funds. The language also requires community mitigation agreements with the cities of Everett and Boston due to their shared land.

Opportunities for mitigation for other surrounding communities such as Chelsea will be available and explored later in the process.

The Massachusetts Legislature also passed sweeping climate legislation to empower the state’s fight against climate change and accelerate progress towards the state’s goals of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The bill reforms the siting and permitting of clean energy facilities, while responsibly reforming the gas distribution system. It vastly expands the electric vehicle (EV) charging network, incentivizes innovative technologies such as battery storage, fusion energy, advanced metering and meter socket adapters, includes measures to protect residents from high energy costs, and equips state agencies with the mandate to fight climate change.

Both bills passed the House of Representatives and Senate, and now move to the Governor’s desk for signing.