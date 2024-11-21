School Committee Recognizes Family Liaisons

Last week, the school committee honored the district’s dozen parent liaisons with its Name, Strength, and Story award.

“The reason why our family liaisons were selected is because they are incredibly committed to our families and will do anything for our families,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta.

Abeyta said the liaisons love the district’s students and families and take on a number of different roles in the schools, from organizing back to school days and holiday gift shops to notifying families about potential truancy issues.

“All of them are bilingual, they speak Spanish and are able to relate to our families,” said Abeyta. “Many of our family liaisons come from Chelsea, so their hearts are here. Our family liaisons are heroes and our families trust our family liaisons.

“We are just so grateful, and we are so blessed by the way (they) serve and the way they love our families and students.”

Abeyta also praised Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tamara Blake-Canty for supervising the family liaisons.

“I’ve known Dr. Blake-Canty for several years, and she was a principal and I watched her with her families, and I said I’m going to place the family liaisons directly under you because I know you understand the connection between teaching and learning and families, “ said Abeyta. “You have led everyone so beautifully and I want to thank you for your leadership with such an amazing group.”

School Committee Chair Ana Hernandez said she was happy to see how much the family liaison program has developed and grown from four liaisons to a dozen in recent years.

“It has become such a vital part of the schools and the school committee cannot begin to thank you enough for everything that you do,” said Hernandez.

As a parent and a school committee member, Claryangeliz Covas Caraballo said she has seen firsthand the positive effect the positions have had on students and families.

In addition to acting as a bridge between students, families, and teachers, Covaz Caraballo said the family liaisons also help families navigate city services. “That is very important because a lot of our families come to Chelsea without knowing the language, the school system, and the district,” she said. “It is a really massive part of giving our students the fundamentals of belonging and significance. For me as a parent, that is huge.”