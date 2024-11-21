DiDomenico Nominates Maltez for Latino Excellence Award

Special to the Record

Senator Sal DiDomenico with Chelsea City Manager, Fidel

Maltez.

Senator DiDomenico with Jennifer Hassell, the Executive

Director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.

Last month, Senator Sal DiDomenico nominated Chelsea City Manager, Fidel Maltez, for the Latino Excellence Award, and joined him for a celebration at the State House. The Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus presents these awards each year to celebrate Latino leaders who continue to make positive contributions to districts throughout the state. “Fidel manages the city of Chelsea with great vision and humility and works collaboratively with state leaders to ensure all our residents get the resources they need and deserve,” said Senator DiDomenico.

“I am proud to call Fidel a friend and I happy that he is getting this well deserved recognition.” DiDomenico also congratulated his other constituents who received the award: Jennifer Hassell, the Executive Director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce; Dennis Benzan, Owner of La Fabrica Central in Cambridge; and Felipa Celaya for her contributions to the city of Everett.