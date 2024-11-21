Chelsea Virtual Learning Academy Students Enjoy College Visits

Special to the Record

A group of seven Chelsea Virtual Learning Academy (CVLA) students had the opportunity to visit three colleges in Western Massachusetts on a two-day trip last week, providing them with invaluable exposure to higher education and cultural experiences. The group, a mix of 10th through 12th graders, toured the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) in North Adams, as well as American International College (AIC) and Western New England University in Springfield.

The trip, made possible through the collaboration of school staff, district leaders and the Chelsea School Committee as well as generous funding from the Nellie Mae Education Foundation, left students inspired and enthusiastic about their futures. The college trips are important because they help you further explore your options and see what it’d be like in college and the differences from high school. Seeing the school in person makes a real difference – what majors do they offer? What are the benefits of attending the school? What school gives you the most opportunities for what you’re majoring in?” commented Jasmine George, a 10th grade student at CVLA. “I want to major in nursing and I really liked MCLA and AIC because of the programs they offer and the opportunities they give. I would definitely take another trip to visit more colleges again if I got the chance.”

Twelfth grader Jaden Hill added, “Going on this trip was a good experience. The trip showed me options and that there’s more to life than just settling to stay in the city or go to a community college. I think these trips are very important because you could end up wanting to do something that you never knew you wanted to do.” After touring MCLA, students stayed in North Adams to visit MASS MoCA, one of the largest contemporary art museum in the United States. The museum’s exhibits deeply resonated with the group. One exhibit was themed around the experiences of newcomers to the United States, featuring thought-provoking artwork such as a butter-sculpted cow and a honey-dispensing faucet. Another exhibit spotlighted the discrimination faced by black jockeys in the horse racing industry, leaving a lasting impression.

The students toured AIC and Western New England University on the second day of the trip. At AIC, students were welcomed with T-shirts, swag, and a complimentary lunch. They learned about the college’s unique history, its focus on educational access and its support for first generation students. Michael Whitehead, a CVLA educator and AIC alumnus, shared his connection to the school, enriching the visit with personal insights. “We want our students to have every opportunity to explore what Massachusetts has to offer in terms of colleges and post-secondary education.

These trips are designed to expose CVLA students to colleges they might not have the chance to visit in person due to distance, while also offering cultural experiences they might not otherwise encounter,” said Principal Meg Maccini. “At the heart of these experiences is the goal of fostering positive relationships—both among students and between students and staff members.”

The trip highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for Chelsea’s students to envision their futures beyond high school, combining education with cultural and personal growth.