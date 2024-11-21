Man Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Investigation into Hate Crimes, Including 2019 Chelsea Fire

Special to the Record

A Massachusetts man, who was extradited from Stockholm, Sweden, pleaded guilty this week to obstructing an investigation of fires set at Jewish institutions in Chelsea, Arlington, and Needham in May 2019. Alexander Giannakakis, 37, formerly of Quincy, pleaded guilty to concealing records in a federal investigation; tampering with documents and objects; and tampering with an official proceeding. U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris scheduled sentencing for March 11, 2025. In February 2022, Giannakakis was indicted by a federal grand jury. In February 2024 he was extradited to the United States from Sweden. “This defendant obstructed justice about hate crimes directed at Jewish people living in greater Boston,” said sActing United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

“These attempted arsons at Jewish houses of worship and senior living facilities sent ripples of fear throughout the region. We must be vigilant in holding accountable every single person who engages in or facilitates acts of hate like this. “Alexander Giannakakis chose to destroy evidence and conceal these hate crimes and for deciding to stand on the side of acts of vile Antisemitism, he now stands convicted and awaiting sentencing,” Levy added. “It is incumbent on every person in the District of Massachusetts to call out acts of racism and bigotry, and to report hate crimes.” Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division said Monday’s conviction shows that there will be serious ramifications for anyone who seeks to obstruct an FBI investigation into an act of domestic terrorism, “Fire is a dangerous and indiscriminate weapon – one that we believe Alexander Giannakakis’ brother used to express his hatred for Jewish people four times,” Cohen said.

“By lying to our investigators and trying to obstruct our investigation into his brother, Mr. Giannakakis only made matters worse. If people think there’s no downside to deceiving FBI agents, critical lines of investigation will be compromised, and our justice system stalled. Our Joint Terrorism Task Force can’t afford to be deterred in this way.” In and around February 2020, Giannakakis’ younger brother became the prime suspect in an investigation into four fires set at Jewish-related institutions in the Boston area: the first during the evening of May 11, 2019 at a Chabad Center in Arlington; the second at the same location during the evening of May 16, 2019; the third at a Chabad Center in Needham; and the fourth during the evening of May 26, 2019, at a Jewish-affiliated business in Chelsea. However, at the time Giannakakis’ brother was identified as a suspect, he was hospitalized in a coma. He remained in a coma until his death later that year. Shortly after his brother was identified as a suspect, Giannakakis left the United States for Sweden, where he was living at the time, with his brother’s electronic devices and documents.

According to court documents, when Giannakakis returned to the U.S. in March 2020, he was questioned by investigators and made false and misleading statements. He later concealed and destroyed physical evidence being sought by investigators that implicated his brother in the arsons. Within hours of concealing and destroying that evidence, Giannakakis fled the United States for Sweden, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Giannakakis remained in Sweden until his arrest by Swedish authorities in February 2022. The charges of concealing records in a federal investigation, tampering with documents and objects, and tampering with an official proceeding each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.