Officials Look to Extend Bluebike Program

By Adam Swift

Chelsea bicyclists may soon be able to extend their journeys through the city’s Bluebikes program.

Currently, the city has an agreement for the Bluebike bicycle-share program operated by Lyft with the communities of Boston, Revere, and Everett.

Last week, the city council approved a motion that will allow the city to enter into a contract of up to nine years for a bikeshare service in the city.

According to City Manager Fidel Maltez, the contract would allow a number of new communities to enter into the regional program. The contract would be overseen through the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), and would largely be paid for through grant money, Maltez said.

Maltez said MAPC is looking for a five-year contract with Bluebikes that would bring in additional communities such as Cambridge, Somerville, Medford, Brookline, Newton, Watertown, and Salem. The request for a nine-year contract includes the possibility of two-year extensions of that contract if it is successful, Maltez said.

The city manager noted that the city council always has the option to decide on appropriations for the program if the grant money does not pan out.

“We did a pilot with LimeBike a long time ago, and that was the start of this endeavor,” said Maltez.

However, because of the amount of labor involved and because the bikes were limited to Chelsea, Maltez said the pilot program was not successful.

“What we did four years ago is that we went in collaboration with four different communities … and we went to Bluebikes,” said Maltez. “In Boston, you see them everywhere, and the idea is that they are easily transferred between different communities. This collaboration is done through the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and it has been a really successful project.”

The program has been so successful, Maltez said, MAPC is looking to expand it and bring in the additional communities.

“This procurement is going to be done through the MAPC, so it’s not going to be done here locally,” said Maltez.

With the number of communities involved, Maltez said there is a greater economy of scale when it comes to the contract and the cost to the communities. He said there will also be an increased ease of movement between more cities and towns.

“Everyone is on the same system, so we’re able to move between the boundaries,” Maltez said. “The model of Bluebike is a little easier than LimeBike because there are docking stations where you can pick up and drop off at certain places, and as part of this, we would be expanding our docking stations so there are more in Chelsea.”

Councilor-at-Large Roberto Jimenez-Rivera said he supports the Bluebike program as it gives residents more transportation options and helps take cars off the city streets.