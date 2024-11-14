Winthrop Looking Toward Expanded Regional Dispatch Center

By Adam Swift

The Metro North Regional Emergency Communications Center, comprising the dispatch services for Revere and Winthrop, is in talks to add a third community.

At last week’s Winthrop Town Council meeting, Town Manager Tony Marino said the regional emergency communications (REC) center has had discussions with Chelsea about joining the dispatch region.

“Part of the agreement with Revere, and what we signed off on probably 15 or 20 years ago now was to eventually add a third community,” said Marino. “When you add a third community, we become a Tier 1 dispatch center, which allows us to get additional grant money. We get moved up the list for more money for communication equipment, capital upgrades, and things like that.”

Marino said Revere and Winthrop have been in discussions with Chelsea and that there could soon be a deal coming before the council for approval with that community.

The additional funds from state grants could help fund a new dispatch center in Revere, Marino said.

“Right now, (the dispatch center) is housed in the police station, which they have sort of outgrown, so Revere is looking to do over the McKinley School,” said Marino. “Part of it will be (leased) for a children’s daycare and the other half will be leased to the REC and we will be able to model it to our specifications and have a top-notch, state-of-the-art dispatch center.”

That work would be paid for through a state 911 grant, Marino said.

“We all pay a surcharge on our cellphone bills, and that is what will end up funding this from the state,” said Marino.

Over the past several years, Marino said there have been negotiations with both Saugus and Chelsea to bring those communities in as the third partner for the regional dispatch center. He said Chelsea now appears close to joining the region.

“That would make us one of the largest regional dispatch centers around with call volume, having Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop,” said Marino. “We will certainly be back with the REC for what that means for Winthrop and what the council would need to do as the next steps.”

The REC receives over 30,000 911 and other emergency calls and alarms annually and manages the coordinated dispatch of police, and fire services for Revere and Winthrop, according to its website. It als transfers to other agencies for emergency medical services (EMS) and other resources. The staff also handles over 100,000 non-emergency calls annually regarding quality-of-life issues related to noise, traffic, lost property, and after-hours information for the communities it serves.