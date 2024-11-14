Board of Health to Discuss Proposed Changes to Tobacco Sales Regulations

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Board of Health will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 19 to discuss proposed changes to Chelsea’s Tobacco Sales Regulations and consider a new health policy that would prohibit the sales of tobacco and e-cigarettes to anyone born on or after January 1, 2004. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Clark Avenue Middle School, located at 8 Clark Ave.

The proposed changes to the Chelsea Tobacco Sales Regulation and adoption of new policy that will include, but are not limited to, the following:

1. “Prohibition of Sales – No person, firm, corporation, establishment, or agency shall sell tobacco or e-cigarette products to anyone born on or after 1/1/2004”

All Chelsea residents and retailers are encouraged to attend the meeting. For those who wish to attend and require language support and/or would like a copy of proposed changes can make a request to the City’s Director of Public Health, Flor Amaya, available at [email protected] and 617-466-4209.

Meeting attendees can park in the parking lot adjacent to 15 Crescent Avenue or find on-street parking.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting can provide feedback, including their support for the changes to Chelsea’s Tobacco Sales Regulation, to Ms. Amaya.

For more information about the Chelsea Board of Public Health, visit chelseama.gov/government/boards___commission/health_board/index.php.