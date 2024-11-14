Garcia Selected to Co-Facilitate NALEO

Special to the Record

Matt Frank Photography

State Rep. Judith Garcia.

Following the historic U.S. elections this month, State Representative Judith Garcia, a rising political star, has been selected to serve as a facilitator for the National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO) 15th Biennial National Institute for Newly Elected Officials. The event, scheduled for November 19-21, 2024, in Dallas, Texas, is the nation’s leading professional development program for newly elected policymakers at the state and municipal levels.

NALEO is a non-partisan membership association with more than 7,000 members, representing Latino elected and appointed officials from across the country. The program seeks to equip a new generation of Latino leaders from across the political spectrum with the knowledge and tools needed to lead effectively in their communities.

Representative Garcia will co-facilitate the institute alongside Nebraska’s Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia. “This is a tremendous honor,” said Garcia. “I’m excited to work alongside colleagues from across the country and help foster the next wave of leadership in our nation.”