Arrest made on Drug and Firearm Charges

Last week, the Chelsea Police Department successfully executed a search warrant at 63 Marlboro Street, Apartment 1, leading to the arrest of one man and the seizure of illegal drugs, cash, a firearm, and other evidence related to ongoing criminal activity.

The warrant resulted from a detailed investigation by Chelsea Police, working in conjunction with Everett Police detectives. Upon entering the residence, officers discovered a significant quantity of controlled substances, including cocaine and fentanyl, along with a large sum of cash believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, according to Chelsea police officials.

In addition to the drugs and cash, officers also seized an illegal firearm and packaging materials that detectives believe further supported the suspected illegal activities taking place at the residence.

The individual taken into custody was identified by Chelsea Police as Jose Sanchez, age 27. Sanchez is now facing charges of trafficking cocaine and illegal possession of a firearm.

“This operation demonstrates the Chelsea Police Department’s commitment to keeping our community safe and free of drug-related crime,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghto. “We will continue to target those who seek to disrupt our neighborhoods with any illegal activity .”

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests may be forthcoming as the police department stated it continues its efforts to curb illegal drug trafficking within the city.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at (617) 466-4805 or provide an anonymous tip through our social media (FB / X / INSTAGRAM / www.chelseapolice.com) or the tip line at (617) 466-4880.