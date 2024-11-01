News in Brief

Keyboard Fundamentals

Chelsea Recreation is pleased to announce that Pavle Zvekic, Berklee College of Music graduate and ArtsLink musician will be teaching piano to Chelsea youth between the ages of 8-16. Learn how to play your favorite songs, improvise, and tell your story on a keyboard. Classes will be held twice a week on Mondays and Wednesday from Nov. 4 – Dec. 18. Group A (ages 8-11): 5:30-6:30pm and Group B (ages 12-16): 6:30-7:30pm.

Cost is $25. Come register in person at the William Building, 180 Walnut Street or online at recreation.chelseama.gov. Call 617-466-5233 for more information.

Moon & Star Gazing in Chelsea

Join Chelsea Recreation for a night under the stars at Voke Park, 546 Washington Avenue in Prattville on Thursday, November 7, from 6:30 to 8:00pm. This free event invites participants to explore the night sky through high powered telescopes, learn about visible planets and stars, and engage in family-friendly astronomy-themed activities. Organized in partnership with the Amateur Telescope Makers of Boston (ATMoB), the event promises an educational and entertaining experience for everyone. Ernesto Camacho, from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian will be the evening’s guest astronomer. He is currently researching the elusive population of black holes called Intermediate mass black holes. Whether you’re an astronomy enthusiast or just looking for an interesting night out with family, this bi-lingual English / Spanish event is a must to attend. The cloudy/rain date is Friday, November 8. More information can be found at: recreation.chelseama.gov or call 617-466-5233.

City invites community to participate in Safety Preparedness Summit

The Chelsea fire and police departments invite the community to participate in an upcoming Safety Preparedness Summit. This event is designed to prepare residents for emergency situations, including residential fires and robberies, and to equip them with essential tips and tools for making effective 911 calls.

The summit will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Chelsea Senior Center, located at 10 Riley Way. Residents can RSVP by emailing Julissa Sandoval at [email protected] or calling Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.

Chelsea’s first responders and 911 dispatchers will lead the summit, sharing their firsthand knowledge and experiences related to emergency situations. Participants will learn valuable strategies for staying safe and responding effectively during crises.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to engage with local emergency services, ask questions, and gain confidence in their ability to handle emergencies,” said Emergency Management Director for the City of Chelsea Steve Staffier. “We encourage everyone to attend and take advantage of this important event.”

Refreshments, training materials and translation devices will be provided.

The Chelsea Safety Preparedness Summit is made possible thanks to a collaboration between the following City of Chelsea Departments: Fire, Emergency Management, Police, and Public Health, and Senior Center.

Police investigating scooter/truck accident

A 31-year-old Chelsea man suffered life-threatening injuries as the result of an early Saturday morning accident.

On Saturday at approximately 6:15 a.m., Chelsea police and fire departments responded to a report of a motorized-type scooter struck by a box truck on Beacham Street near the Everett line.

Upon arrival, police officers rendered first aid to the 31-year-old male operator of the scooter. Initial findings showed the truck and motorized scooter were both traveling toward Everett at the time of the accident. The injured male suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to MGH Boston. The truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating in the investigation, according to Chelsea police officials.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and Chelsea Detectives are continuing the investigation. There are no charges pending and the name of the injured man is not being disclosed at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Chelsea Police Department at (617) 466-4805 or provide an anonymous tip through social media (FB / X / INSTAGRAM / www.chelseapolice.com) or the tip line at (617) 466-4880.

Women’s commission asking for survey input

The new Chelsea Women’s Commission is asking the city’s women and girls to take part in a survey gathering insight on the issues most important to them.

The survey can be accessed through the city’s website at chelseama.gov/women.

The Chelsea Women’s Commission is an intentional, dedicated space committed to women and girls’ equity and access.

It is the commission’s intention to respond to the needs of women and girls and assess the status of women. The Commission will offer recommendations to the City Manager and City Council and point towards policies that address the critical needs of Chelsea’s residents.

