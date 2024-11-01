GreenRoots receives transportation impact award

Special to the Record

GreenRoots, a leading voice in the work to improve transportation access and equity across Chelsea and East Boston, was recently awarded a $50,000 Impact Grant by Transportation for Massachusetts. These are the first round of grants from this statewide coalition tackling transportation justice, equity, and affordability issues across the Commonwealth. $500,000 in grants were awarded to 13 groundbreaking transportation justice initiatives.

GreenRoots will hire new staff for multilingual outreach and lead the Chelsea Public Transit Task Force, addressing transit needs in car-limited communities such as Chelsea and East Boston.

“It’s an honor to receive the Transportation for Massachusetts’ Impact Grant. The generosity of T4MA enables us to expand our services and make an even greater impact in the community,” said Roseann Bongiovanni, GreenRoots Executive Director.

Reggie Ramos, Executive Director of T4MA, said they are committed to partnering with communities and leaders, to finding common solutions that are truly inclusive, and to building an equitable system that works for all.

“As a coalition, we believe that the work our members do in the areas of environmental justice, housing, public health, food security, climate, community-building, youth and immigrant services, are underpinned and impacted by transportation,” said Ramos.

Other awardees and projects include:

ACT Lawrence will enhance financial education and counseling for youth and adults, promoting financial independence.

Alternatives for Community and Environment (ACE) will support the youth-led T Riders Union in advocating for improved MBTA service in Greater Boston.

Coalition for Social Justice will organize riders around transit justice, affordable housing, and voter engagement, focusing on initiatives like Bus Riders United and the Zero Fare Coalition.

Food Bank of Western MA will invest in an annual transportation forum to secure funding and develop innovative solutions for rural transportation challenges.

Groundwork Lawrence will support the Pa’lante task force in climate change education and the development of a city-wide pedestrian plan in Lawrence.

Hilltown Community Development Corporation will expand flexible micro-transit in 10 rural towns by purchasing a van, recruiting drivers, and enhancing service marketing.

MassBike will expand its coalition to address transportation needs in Environmental Justice communities and under-resourced areas.

Neighbor to Neighbor MA will integrate transportation justice into its strategic plan, broadening advocacy from Lynn to Worcester and Springfield.

New England United for Justice will launch the Squares and Streets planning process, advocating for improvements at the intersection of housing, development, and transit in Dorchester and Mattapan.

Public Health Institute of Western MA will support the Healthy Air Network’s advocacy for clean air and transportation initiatives across Springfield, Holyoke, and regional partners.

RTAG/Boston Center for Independent Living will establish a working group of bike, disability, and pedestrian advocates to collaborate on bike lane issues in Boston.

WalkMassachusetts will lead advocacy efforts for walk and road safety audits, ensuring pedestrian and cyclist considerations in roadway design.